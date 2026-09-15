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Archie, Lilibet former school reacts to Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's decision

A royal expert has claimed that the previous school attended by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s children, Archie and Lilibet, is “relieved” that the couple decided to move them to another school.

Web Desk September 15, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source

A royal expert has claimed that the previous school attended by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s children, Archie and Lilibet, is “relieved” that the couple decided to move them to another school.

In his latest report for ITV, royal expert Chris Ship made the claim after Harry and Meghan decided to change schools because of security concerns over transporting their children.

A spokesperson for Meghan and Harry said Monday, “The decision for the children to move school was taken following a discussion with the family's security team about the practicalities of their current arrangements.”


The representative added, “The parents remain extremely grateful to all the teachers and staff for the love, care and effort they have shown their family. This decision should in no way be interpreted as a reflection on the school or the exceptional care the children have received there.”

Chris Ship also shared his report on X, formerly known as Twitter, saying, “The previous school is, I am told by those in the know, actually relieved that Harry and Meghan relocated their children.”

The location of Harry and Meghan’s new home and details about their children’s new school have been kept private.

The distance between their home and the original school, along with heavy traffic in the area, had raised concerns for their security team.

Harry and Meghan moved back to Britain after six years of living in California, with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet starting school in September.

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