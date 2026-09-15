Tuesday, September 15, 2026
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Pakistan Army races into rescue operation after major canal breach in Dera Ismail Khan Pakistan, Lebanon forge closer security ties to strengthen intelligence cooperation Iranian strikes inflict heavy damage on U.S. Bases, aircraft across Middle East, report reveals Police crack down on illegal gold mining in Kohat after fatal clash between politically connected groups Oil extends gains as middle east attacks threaten supply Pakistan to expand Karachi Airport Terminal, aims for 20 million passenger capacity Chief Justice of Federal Constitutional Court stresses constitutional supremacy Pakistan Army races into rescue operation after major canal breach in Dera Ismail Khan Pakistan, Lebanon forge closer security ties to strengthen intelligence cooperation Iranian strikes inflict heavy damage on U.S. Bases, aircraft across Middle East, report reveals Police crack down on illegal gold mining in Kohat after fatal clash between politically connected groups Oil extends gains as middle east attacks threaten supply Pakistan to expand Karachi Airport Terminal, aims for 20 million passenger capacity Chief Justice of Federal Constitutional Court stresses constitutional supremacy

Pakistan, Lebanon forge closer security ties to strengthen intelligence cooperation

Pakistan and Lebanon focused talks on counterterrorism, drug trafficking, illegal immigration, money laundering and cybercrime.

Web Desk September 15, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source
Pakistan, Lebanon forge closer security ties

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and Lebanon agreed on Tuesday, Sept. 15, to deepen security cooperation, improve intelligence sharing and strengthen coordination between their interior ministries as the two countries seek closer cooperation on terrorism, crime and regional security.


The agreement was reached during talks between Pakistan’s Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi and Lebanese Interior Minister Ahmad Al-Hajjar in Islamabad, where the two officials discussed expanding cooperation on a range of internal security issues.


Al-Hajjar is visiting Pakistan for two days. During his visit, he also held meetings with President Asif Ali Zardari, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Chief of Defence Force and Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir.


The discussions between the Pakistani and Lebanese officials covered several areas, including counterterrorism, drug trafficking, illegal immigration, money laundering and cybercrime. The two countries also agreed to increase cooperation between their police academies and expand training programs for law enforcement personnel.


Officials discussed the regional security situation as well as Pakistan’s efforts to promote long-term peace in the region. As part of the new cooperation plan, Pakistan and Lebanon agreed to sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between their interior ministries in the near future.


The agreement is expected to provide a formal framework for closer coordination on security matters. Both sides also agreed to appoint designated focal persons to improve communication and ensure smoother coordination between the two countries. The officials further agreed to fully carry out an existing agreement focused on countering drug trafficking.


Visa arrangements were also discussed, with both sides considering visa-free entry for holders of diplomatic and official passports.

Mohsin Naqvi said he hoped the Lebanese minister’s visit would create new opportunities for cooperation between Pakistan and Lebanon across several areas.


Al-Hajjar thanked Pakistan for its hospitality and said Lebanon views Pakistan as a close and friendly country. He expressed Lebanon’s interest in expanding cooperation with Pakistan, particularly in the field of internal security and other areas of mutual interest.


Pakistan’s Minister of State for Interior Talal Chaudhry and other senior government officials also attended the meeting. The talks reflect efforts by Pakistan and Lebanon to strengthen bilateral ties while working more closely on security challenges affecting both countries and the wider region.

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