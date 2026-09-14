Car influencer James Wehr dies at 27 in fiery McLaren crash

James Wehr, the 27-year-old co-founder of South OC Cars & Coffee, was killed in a horrific late-night crash in California.

James Wehr, the 27-year-old co-founder of South OC Cars & Coffee, was killed in a horrific late-night crash in California.

According to the Irvine Police Department and Orange County Fire Authority (OCFA), the crash occurred at around 12:18 a.m. in Irvine, California.

After firefighters extinguished the blaze, authorities found two people dead inside a McLaren. One of the victims was identified as James, while the identity of the other person has not been publicly released.

South OC Cars & Coffee shared the news on Instagram, saying the family had suffered a devastating loss and lost their son and brother, James, in a motor vehicle accident shortly after midnight.

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The family asked the public to respect their privacy as they deal with the loss. They also thanked those who knew James for being his friends, mentors and peers, as well as his clients and loved ones.

The family urged people to spend time with their loved ones, tell them how much they mean to them and remind them that they are loved.

Authorities believe the driver lost control of the vehicle before it struck the edge of the pavement and a tree.

A witness told ABC 7 that they were about to go to bed when they heard the sound of the crash, followed by a large explosion and a huge fire. The witness said the entire car appeared to have been destroyed.