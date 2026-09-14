Karachi airport extends vaccine deadline for Saudi-Bound travelers

Travelers departing from Karachi can meet vaccination requirements until 10 a.m. Sept. 25.

KARACHI: The Airport Health Department has extended the deadline for Saudi-bound travelers to meet mandatory vaccination requirements until 10 a.m. Sept. 25, 2026.

The extension applies to passengers departing from Jinnah International Airport in Karachi, according to a notification issued by the Airport Health Department.

The department said the deadline was extended in the public interest and following requests from relevant institutions.

According to Airport Health Officer Dr. Sara Saeed, influenza, meningitis and polio vaccinations are mandatory for Umrah pilgrims, people traveling to Saudi Arabia on work visas and those planning to stay in the country for more than six months.

The Airport Health Department has informed relevant authorities, airlines and other concerned institutions about the revised deadline.

The new deadline gives affected travelers additional time to complete the required vaccination process before traveling to Saudi Arabia.