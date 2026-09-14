Scooter Braun eyes wedding bells with Sydney Sweeney as marriage rumors swirl

Sweeney, meanwhile, was previously engaged to Jonathan Davino before the couple called off their relationship in early 2025.

Scooter Braun is reportedly taking his relationship with actress Sydney Sweeney to the next level, with a report close to the situation claiming on Monday, Sept. 14, that the music executive is seriously considering marriage and could propose within the next six months, fueling a fresh wave of excitement and speculation among fans.





According to a report cited by Page Six, Braun has become deeply invested in Sweeney and sees the Euphoria star as a modern-day Marilyn Monroe a comparison that has added even more intrigue to their increasingly public relationship.





The reports claimed Braun is determined to turn the romance into a lasting commitment and has been making significant efforts to remain close to Sweeney. “He thinks she is the modern Marilyn Monroe.”

The insider further alleged that Braun is going all-in on the relationship, saying he has been following Sweeney and arranging private air travel in an effort to spend more time with her. The claims have quickly added another layer of buzz around the couple, particularly as fans continue watching their relationship develop away from the usual Hollywood spotlight.





The latest speculation comes after Braun and Sweeney were recently seen together at Rosh Hashanah services at a synagogue in Greenwich, Connecticut. A witness who spotted the pair said they kept a relatively low profile, sitting toward the back of the synagogue during the service.





The synagogue is known to have several prominent financial figures among its congregation, adding to the high-profile nature of the couple's appearance. While neither Braun nor Sweeney has publicly confirmed plans for marriage, their recent appearances together have continued to fuel interest in their relationship.





Braun and Sweeney reportedly first crossed paths in Venice last year while attending the wedding of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez. Their reported connection came after Braun finalized his divorce from Yael Cohen in 2022. Sweeney, meanwhile, had previously been engaged to Jonathan Davino before their relationship ended in early 2025.