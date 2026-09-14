Monday, September 14, 2026
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Monday, September 14, 2026
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Andy Burnham becomes first UK PM to run Great North Run Gabriel Guevara sets Instagram ablaze with head-turning F1 weekend look Alibaba, DHL team up to put AI at the heart of SME shipping Karachi airport extends vaccine deadline for Saudi-Bound travelers IHC bars state resources, orders ights protection during PTI March Scooter Braun eyes wedding bells with Sydney Sweeney as marriage rumors swirl Pakistan’s cost-of-living squeeze deepens as fuel and energy prices climb Ronaldo calls for lifetime bans over Jota chants Russia hits Ukrainian train after Former PM, European officials leave Justin and Hailey Bieber ignite fan bliss with playful 8th wedding anniversary sports bar date Terror warning sparks curbs in Punjab, Section 144 takes effect Oil prices climb as Saudi Pipeline shutdown deepens supply concern Karachi weather stays hot, rain possible Deadly Methane explosion kills 4 miners, injures 2 in Balochistan's Harnai coal mine Pakistan’s Prime Minister to meet Trump at UN General Assembly Andy Burnham becomes first UK PM to run Great North Run Gabriel Guevara sets Instagram ablaze with head-turning F1 weekend look Alibaba, DHL team up to put AI at the heart of SME shipping Karachi airport extends vaccine deadline for Saudi-Bound travelers IHC bars state resources, orders ights protection during PTI March Scooter Braun eyes wedding bells with Sydney Sweeney as marriage rumors swirl Pakistan’s cost-of-living squeeze deepens as fuel and energy prices climb Ronaldo calls for lifetime bans over Jota chants Russia hits Ukrainian train after Former PM, European officials leave Justin and Hailey Bieber ignite fan bliss with playful 8th wedding anniversary sports bar date Terror warning sparks curbs in Punjab, Section 144 takes effect Oil prices climb as Saudi Pipeline shutdown deepens supply concern Karachi weather stays hot, rain possible Deadly Methane explosion kills 4 miners, injures 2 in Balochistan's Harnai coal mine Pakistan’s Prime Minister to meet Trump at UN General Assembly

Scooter Braun eyes wedding bells with Sydney Sweeney as marriage rumors swirl

Sweeney, meanwhile, was previously engaged to Jonathan Davino before the couple called off their relationship in early 2025.

Web Desk September 14, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source
Scooter Braun eyes wedding bells with Sydney Sweeney

Scooter Braun is reportedly taking his relationship with actress Sydney Sweeney to the next level, with a report close to the situation claiming on Monday, Sept. 14, that the music executive is seriously considering marriage and could propose within the next six months, fueling a fresh wave of excitement and speculation among fans.


According to a report cited by Page Six, Braun has become deeply invested in Sweeney and sees the Euphoria star as a modern-day Marilyn Monroe a comparison that has added even more intrigue to their increasingly public relationship.


The reports claimed Braun is determined to turn the romance into a lasting commitment and has been making significant efforts to remain close to Sweeney. “He thinks she is the modern Marilyn Monroe.”

The insider further alleged that Braun is going all-in on the relationship, saying he has been following Sweeney and arranging private air travel in an effort to spend more time with her. The claims have quickly added another layer of buzz around the couple, particularly as fans continue watching their relationship develop away from the usual Hollywood spotlight.


The latest speculation comes after Braun and Sweeney were recently seen together at Rosh Hashanah services at a synagogue in Greenwich, Connecticut. A witness who spotted the pair said they kept a relatively low profile, sitting toward the back of the synagogue during the service.


The synagogue is known to have several prominent financial figures among its congregation, adding to the high-profile nature of the couple's appearance. While neither Braun nor Sweeney has publicly confirmed plans for marriage, their recent appearances together have continued to fuel interest in their relationship.


Braun and Sweeney reportedly first crossed paths in Venice last year while attending the wedding of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez. Their reported connection came after Braun finalized his divorce from Yael Cohen in 2022. Sweeney, meanwhile, had previously been engaged to Jonathan Davino before their relationship ended in early 2025.

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