Heavy thunderstorms, flash flood risk forecast across parts of Saudi Arabia

Moderate to heavy thunderstorms are expected in parts of Jazan, Asir and Al-Baha, as well as the highlands of Makkah and Madinah, on Sunday, according to the National Center for Meteorology (NCM). The storms could lead to flash floods.

Moderate to heavy thunderstorms are expected in parts of Jazan, Asir and Al-Baha, as well as the highlands of Makkah and Madinah, on Sunday, according to the National Center for Meteorology (NCM). The storms could lead to flash floods.

The thunderstorms are expected to bring hail and strong winds that may stir up dust and sand. Fog could also develop over parts of the highlands in these areas, as well as parts of Najran and the southern areas of the Eastern Province.

Meanwhile, Makkah and Madinah are expected to experience moderate to heavy thunderstorms, strong winds and blowing dust.

Abha, Jazan and Al-Baha are also forecast to see moderate to heavy thunderstorms and strong winds, with blowing dust expected in Jazan.

Jeddah and Najran are expected to experience thunderclouds and strong winds, with blowing dust and fog forecast in Jeddah.

Riyadh, Tabuk, Arar and Sakaka are expected to have stable weather, while Buraidah and Hail are forecast to be clear to partly cloudy.

Madinah and Dammam are expected to record the highest temperatures at 44 C, followed by Riyadh and Buraidah at 43 C and Makkah at 42 C.

Temperatures are expected to reach 41 C in Hail, 40 C in Arar, 39 C in Tabuk and Sakaka, 38 C in Jazan, 37 C in Jeddah and Najran, 30 C in Abha and 29 C in Al-Baha.