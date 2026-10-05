“Señorita” queen Camila Cabello sparks 'CC5' buzz with mysterious studio tease

Cabello has been working on the follow-up to her 2024 album, C,XOXO.

Camila Cabello may have just given fans a tantalizing glimpse of what’s coming next, turning a playful Instagram carousel into a full-blown hunt for clues about her highly anticipated fifth studio album.





Over the weekend, the “Señorita” hitmaker shared a series of photos and videos on Instagram with the caption, “my cousin chose me for her Spanish project so I’m feeling goated,” but it was the unexpected studio footage buried among the snapshots that sent fans into detective mode.





The carousel begins with Cabello posing for a casual selfie in a parking lot before shifting into a much more personal look at her life. Several slides feature what appears to be a handmade scrapbook created for a school project, including photos of the singer and the words, which translate as "My favorite Hispanic celebrity, Camila Cabello".

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Another page features an adorable hand-drawn portrait of the pop star, adding a sweet family moment to the otherwise playful post. But then came the studio clues.





One photo shows Cabello sitting behind a music mixer, offering fans a peek at her creative process. Another shows her alongside Katseye member Lara Raj, immediately fueling speculation that the two could be cooking up something together.





One brief studio video appears to feature unreleased music playing in the background, prompting fans to zoom in, listen closely and connect the dots. The mystery track could potentially be connected to Aaron Dessner, the acclaimed producer and songwriter known for his work with artists including Taylor Swift and Gracie Abrams.





However, Cabello has not confirmed that the music featured in the clip is a Dessner-produced song or that Lara Raj is involved in her upcoming project.





Fans flooded the comments with love and excitement, calling Cabello “goated” and praising her latest post. One user wrote, “You are absolutely goated, Camila!”





Another fan gushed, “Camila, you look incredible, absolutely beautiful and glowing!” The excitement continued as one user commented, “She’s seriously gorgeous!”





Fans also shared their love with a simple but powerful reaction, writing, “I love you so much!” One excited commenter wrote, “Okay, girl, you’ve got us hooked, we need that new music!”





Another fan reacted to the studio tease, saying, “Wait… are we getting new music?” The possible collaboration with Lara Raj also caught fans’ attention. One user wrote, “Lara and Camila together? Please make this collaboration happen!”





Another excited fan said, “CC5 is already sounding iconic! We are so ready!” The buzz kept growing, with one user writing, “Camila knows exactly how to keep us guessing. I’m obsessed!” Another fan added, “Please drop the album already, we are ready.”

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Cabello has been working on the follow-up to her 2024 album, C,XOXO, with fans referring to the upcoming project as “CC5.” In June, she shared photos from Long Pond Studio, the New York recording facility closely associated with Dessner.

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For fans, a few seconds of mysterious studio audio may be all it takes to turn an ordinary Instagram post into a musical treasure hunt, and Cabello appears to be enjoying every second of the buzz.