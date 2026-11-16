Kai Trump praises mom Vanessa's boyfriend Tiger Woods in rare relationship revelation

She also highlighted her mother's influence on her golfing journey.

Kai is Vanessa's daughter with her former husband, Donald Trump Jr.

Kai Trump is opening up about her close bond with her mother Vanessa Trump's boyfriend, Tiger Woods, revealing how the golf legend supports her growing passion for the sport.





The 19-year-old social media personality shared the rare insight in an interview with Golfweek, praising Woods as a supportive figure while crediting her mother for introducing her to golf at an early age.





"He's a great guy, and he helps me whenever I want," Kai said.





She also highlighted her mother's influence on her golfing journey, saying she might never have developed an interest in the sport without Vanessa's encouragement.





"If it wasn't for her, I probably wouldn't be playing golf right now," Kai said.





Kai is Vanessa's daughter with her former husband, Donald Trump Jr. The former couple welcomed her in May 2007 before ending their 12-year marriage in March 2018.





Following the split, Vanessa began a relationship with Woods, who publicly confirmed their romance in March 2025 through a heartfelt social media post.





"Love is in the air and life is better with you by my side!" Woods wrote on X, sharing two affectionate photos with Vanessa.





"We look forward to our journey through life together," he added, while requesting privacy for those close to them.





At the time, a report in Page Six stated that the couple was "very serious" about their relationship and could see a future together.





Marriage has reportedly been part of their conversations, although the source clarified that a proposal was not necessarily imminent.





Meanwhile, Kai's latest comments offer a glimpse into her relationship with Woods, highlighting his supportive role as she continues developing her interest in golf.