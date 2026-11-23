Senator-elect James Talarico and girlfriend Brianna drew attention at the Texas Longhorns game

The Longhorns welcomed Talarico before the game, fresh off his win in the Texas House of Representatives race.

AUSTIN: The Texas Longhorns crushed the Arkansas Razorbacks 45-3 at Darrell K. Royal–Texas Memorial Stadium. Maybe Senator-elect James Talarico was the team's good luck charm.





The Longhorns welcomed Talarico before the game, fresh off his win in the Texas House of Representatives race. He defeated Ken Paxton to flip the Senate seat to a Democrat for the first time since 1988.





Talarico walked the sideline and the field before doing the pregame coin toss with his girlfriend, Brianna Menard. Talarico is a rising star in politics, but social media buzzed when Menard appeared on screen.





Menard dressed for the occasion in a burnt orange dress and Longhorns cowgirl boots. Unlike some pregame outfits worn by influencers and WAGs on the sideline, Menard's look was much more frugal.





It was the first Longhorns game the senator-elect attended this season. He had been busy on the campaign trail, so the timing made sense.





As for Menard's viral outfit, she "thrifted" the look instead of spending big. How do we know? Talarico's mother shared the news on X, reposting the photo and adding, "I love this picture of Jimmy and Brianna! My favorite part is she thrifted that dress last week!"





Talarico and Menard first met in 2022 when she served in the Texas Legislature, including a brief stint as Talarico's chief of staff. After she left his office in 2023, the two began dating. She is a University of Texas at Austin alum, so she was right at home rooting for the Longhorns.





Menard serves as Director of TEXPAC and Political Education at the Texas Medical Association.





Talarico had plenty of reasons to celebrate when he returned to the University of Texas at Austin on Saturday, November 21. But the senator-elect wasn't the only one getting attention at the Longhorns game against Arkansas.





His girlfriend, Brianna Menard, also caught fans' attention after joining him on the field before kickoff. Wearing a burnt-orange dress and Longhorns cowgirl boots, Menard embraced the game-day spirit, and it turns out her outfit had a surprisingly budget-friendly backstory.





Menard is a Texas native, University of Texas at Austin graduate and longtime political professional. She has spent much of her career working in the Texas Legislature and currently serves as director of TEXPAC and Political Education at the Texas Medical Association.





According to her professional biography, Menard has nearly a decade of experience working in Texas politics. She previously served as executive director of the Texas House's Early Childhood Caucus, where she worked on bipartisan efforts involving early childhood education, childcare access, workforce development and healthcare affordability.





She is also a board secretary for Wheatsville Food Co-op and has been involved with the City of Austin's Early Childhood Council.





Menard and Talarico's relationship began through their shared work in the Texas Legislature. Menard previously served as Talarico's chief of staff in the Texas House of Representatives. After leaving his office, she went on to work for state Rep. Salman Bhojani as his chief of staff.





The couple reportedly began dating in 2023 after developing feelings for each other while working together.