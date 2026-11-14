Stefflon Don welcomes second child, reveals frightening postpartum health battle

Stefflon explained that her condition caused severe swelling in her legs and feet.

Stefflon Don also stressed that preeclampsia can develop even after childbirth

British rapper Stefflon Don has announced the joyful birth of her second child, a baby girl, alongside a frightening health revelation about a life-threatening postpartum complication that left her hospitalized.





The 34-year-old rapper revealed the arrival of her daughter during an interview with People magazine, where she also spoke candidly about developing preeclampsia after childbirth.

🌐 Instagram Integration Widget (The complete interactive embed will render live on your main website, you can also preview from article list page)

The "Senseless" hitmaker said the experience taught her an important lesson about the need for mothers to prioritize their health even after welcoming their newborns.





Stefflon explained that her condition caused severe swelling in her legs and feet, dangerously elevated blood pressure, breathing difficulties and fluid buildup in her lungs. She revealed that her medical condition became extremely critical, requiring her to remain in the hospital for four days.





The rapper also disclosed that investigators later discovered significant mold contamination in the ventilation system of the apartment where she had been staying, raising further concerns about her health and respiratory problems.





Describing the ordeal as deeply frightening, Stefflon said the experience was particularly difficult during what should have been one of the happiest moments of her life. She expressed gratitude for recovering from the medical emergency.





Fans have flooded social media with heartfelt wishes, prayers and messages of love for Stefflon Don, praising her strength and courage throughout the frightening experience.





Already a mother to her 17-year-old son, Jalen, Stefflon used her experience to highlight the importance of postpartum care and encourage women not to overlook warning signs after delivery.





She also stressed that preeclampsia can develop even after childbirth, an important health risk she believes many mothers may not fully recognize.