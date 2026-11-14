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Reba McEntire calls Rex Linn her 'Sugar Tot' in romantic birthday tribute 16 militants killed in North Waziristan as two soldiers embrace martyrdom KP governor suspends all gold mining activities over illegal extraction Stefflon Don welcomes second child, reveals frightening postpartum health battle BOL News, BOL Entertainment move to new satellite frequency on APP STAR 7 Pakistan and Kuwait seek stronger economic ties through expanded energy cooperation Police kill four militants while thwarting attack on Kanger Pul checkpost in Bannu Pakistan Army raises diabetes awareness through special event in Leepa Valley Macron's viral hug moment with Iceland's leader steals spotlight at Dublin meeting Pakistan urges Gulf de-escalation, reaffirms support for Arab allies at UNSC US consortium proposes $4.4 billion LNG project in Pakistan Reba McEntire calls Rex Linn her 'Sugar Tot' in romantic birthday tribute 16 militants killed in North Waziristan as two soldiers embrace martyrdom KP governor suspends all gold mining activities over illegal extraction Stefflon Don welcomes second child, reveals frightening postpartum health battle BOL News, BOL Entertainment move to new satellite frequency on APP STAR 7 Pakistan and Kuwait seek stronger economic ties through expanded energy cooperation Police kill four militants while thwarting attack on Kanger Pul checkpost in Bannu Pakistan Army raises diabetes awareness through special event in Leepa Valley Macron's viral hug moment with Iceland's leader steals spotlight at Dublin meeting Pakistan urges Gulf de-escalation, reaffirms support for Arab allies at UNSC US consortium proposes $4.4 billion LNG project in Pakistan

Stefflon Don welcomes second child, reveals frightening postpartum health battle

Stefflon explained that her condition caused severe swelling in her legs and feet.

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Stefflon Don also stressed that preeclampsia can develop even after childbirth

British rapper Stefflon Don has announced the joyful birth of her second child, a baby girl, alongside a frightening health revelation about a life-threatening postpartum complication that left her hospitalized.


The 34-year-old rapper revealed the arrival of her daughter during an interview with People magazine, where she also spoke candidly about developing preeclampsia after childbirth.

The "Senseless" hitmaker said the experience taught her an important lesson about the need for mothers to prioritize their health even after welcoming their newborns.


Stefflon explained that her condition caused severe swelling in her legs and feet, dangerously elevated blood pressure, breathing difficulties and fluid buildup in her lungs. She revealed that her medical condition became extremely critical, requiring her to remain in the hospital for four days.


The rapper also disclosed that investigators later discovered significant mold contamination in the ventilation system of the apartment where she had been staying, raising further concerns about her health and respiratory problems.


Describing the ordeal as deeply frightening, Stefflon said the experience was particularly difficult during what should have been one of the happiest moments of her life. She expressed gratitude for recovering from the medical emergency.


Fans have flooded social media with heartfelt wishes, prayers and messages of love for Stefflon Don, praising her strength and courage throughout the frightening experience.


Already a mother to her 17-year-old son, Jalen, Stefflon used her experience to highlight the importance of postpartum care and encourage women not to overlook warning signs after delivery.


She also stressed that preeclampsia can develop even after childbirth, an important health risk she believes many mothers may not fully recognize.

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