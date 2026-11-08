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'Pakistan may need 12 administrative units', says Defence Minister Khawaja Asif Mustafa Kamal faces mounting criticism as Hajj and Umrah vaccine controversy intensifies Japan rocked by 5.7 magnitude earthquake as more than 20 people suffer injuries Robert Pattinson shakes up 'James Bond' race with surprise entry PM Shehbaz Sharif honors Azerbaijan’s victory, pledges Pakistan’s continued support Pakistan earmarks rs300 billion in export financing exclusively for SME exporters World Bank downgrades Sindh reform program to 'moderately satisfactory' Pakistani astronaut to become first foreigner on China's space station US consortium proposes $4.4 billion LNG project in Pakistan 'Pakistan may need 12 administrative units', says Defence Minister Khawaja Asif Mustafa Kamal faces mounting criticism as Hajj and Umrah vaccine controversy intensifies Japan rocked by 5.7 magnitude earthquake as more than 20 people suffer injuries Robert Pattinson shakes up 'James Bond' race with surprise entry PM Shehbaz Sharif honors Azerbaijan’s victory, pledges Pakistan’s continued support Pakistan earmarks rs300 billion in export financing exclusively for SME exporters World Bank downgrades Sindh reform program to 'moderately satisfactory' Pakistani astronaut to become first foreigner on China's space station US consortium proposes $4.4 billion LNG project in Pakistan

Robert Pattinson shakes up 'James Bond' race with surprise entry

The actors were reportedly expected to undergo screen tests before the producers made their final decision.

Web Desk November 08, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source
The MGM studio took creative control of the James Bond franchise

The race to become the next James Bond has taken an unexpected turn, with Robert Pattinson and Nicholas Hoult reportedly emerging as late contenders for the iconic role, adding two new names to the closely guarded casting search.


According to recent reports, the two actors have entered the competition even though the selection process was previously believed to have narrowed to four finalists.


Pattinson reportedly took part in screen tests during the weekend of Oct. 24, according to The Hollywood Reporter.


Pattinson could bring a fresh edge to the legendary spy franchise. Best known for playing Batman, the actor is also set to appear in the upcoming Dune film, directed by Denis Villeneuve, who is also directing the next James Bond movie.


Hoult, meanwhile, has built a strong career through major Hollywood productions, including his portrayal of Lex Luthor in DC's Superman film.


He was also announced as part of the upcoming second season of HBO's Harry Potter series but later exited the project because of scheduling conflicts. Details about his involvement in the Bond casting process remain unclear.


Last month, reports identified four actors as potential finalists, including Jack Lowden, Callum Turner, Josh O'Connor and an unnamed fourth candidate.


The actors were reportedly expected to undergo screen tests before the producers made their final decision.


The casting process has remained highly secretive, with Amazon MGM Studios keeping its plans under wraps.


The studio took creative control of the James Bond franchise from the Broccoli family last year, marking a major shift in the future of the long-running film series.


With Pattinson and Hoult now reportedly entering the conversation, the competition for one of cinema's most recognizable roles appears to be getting more interesting.

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