Saturday, November 14, 2026
Watch Live
Saturday, November 14, 2026
Watch Live
UPDATED
FUEL PRICE
13-NOV-2026
PETROL
-2.00 PKR
Rs. 330.00/ltr
DIESEL
0.00 PKR
Rs. 360.00/ltr
Headlines
Pakistan Minerals Forum draws 10,000 delegates, secures 13 agreements Federal govt petrol price cut by Rs2 per litre, diesel unchanged Sindh sees nearly 40-fold increase in third-party motor insurance policies Study warns some hair dye chemicals may raise cancer risk Norwegian Prince opens up about his love life in rare interview Pakistan posts Rs1.3 trillion fiscal surplus in first quarter of FY27 Saud Shakeel's 97 goes in vain as Pakistan-Sri Lanka Test draws Pope Leo meets victims of sexual abuse by Catholic clergy Gold prices slide to Rs411636 per tola in local market Mari Energies report copper-gold finds in Chagai Displaced children in Gaza turn spaces between tents into makeshift football pitches Pakistan seeks fresh LNG bids for winter after turning down offers above $27 per MMBtu Sindh government to transition official vehicles to electric vehicles Security forces killed 74 militants in operations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan: ISPR Alice Huang's alleged links to Huawei come to light US consortium proposes $4.4 billion LNG project in Pakistan Pakistan Minerals Forum draws 10,000 delegates, secures 13 agreements Federal govt petrol price cut by Rs2 per litre, diesel unchanged Sindh sees nearly 40-fold increase in third-party motor insurance policies Study warns some hair dye chemicals may raise cancer risk Norwegian Prince opens up about his love life in rare interview Pakistan posts Rs1.3 trillion fiscal surplus in first quarter of FY27 Saud Shakeel's 97 goes in vain as Pakistan-Sri Lanka Test draws Pope Leo meets victims of sexual abuse by Catholic clergy Gold prices slide to Rs411636 per tola in local market Mari Energies report copper-gold finds in Chagai Displaced children in Gaza turn spaces between tents into makeshift football pitches Pakistan seeks fresh LNG bids for winter after turning down offers above $27 per MMBtu Sindh government to transition official vehicles to electric vehicles Security forces killed 74 militants in operations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan: ISPR Alice Huang's alleged links to Huawei come to light US consortium proposes $4.4 billion LNG project in Pakistan

Federal govt petrol price cut by Rs2 per litre, diesel unchanged

Following the revision, petrol will cost Rs330 per litre, while the price of diesel will remain at Rs360 per litre.

Web Desk November 13, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has reduced the price of petrol by Rs2 per litre while keeping the price of high-speed diesel unchanged.


Following the revision, petrol will cost Rs330 per litre, while the price of diesel will remain at Rs360 per litre.


Earlier, Pakistan’s state-owned LNG importer has invited international suppliers to bid on two more cargoes of liquefied natural gas as the country braces for winter shortages caused by the war involving Iran and disruption in the Strait of Hormuz.

Pakistan LNG Limited (PLL) issued a tender notice Thursday seeking two cargoes on a delivered ex-ship basis at Port Qasim in Karachi. The first is due Dec. 14-16, 2026, and the second Jan. 9-11, 2027. PLL, owned by the government, is mandated to procure LNG to meet the country’s gas requirements.

The new tender follows PLL’s decision to reject spot offers for the same two delivery windows earlier this week. On Tuesday, PLL received two bids for the December cargo: TotalEnergies Gas & Power Ltd. offered $27.30 per million British thermal units (MMBtu), and Qatar Energy Trading LLC offered $31 per MMBtu. TotalEnergies was declared the lowest evaluated bidder.

Recommended

Federal govt cuts petrol price by Rs8, diesel by Rs7 per litre

Federal govt cuts petrol price by Rs8, diesel by Rs7 per litre
Govt raises diesel price, keeps petrol rate steady

Govt raises diesel price, keeps petrol rate steady
Petrol up Rs1.20, diesel down 17 paisa in Pakistan

Petrol up Rs1.20, diesel down 17 paisa in Pakistan
Federal govt cuts petrol and diesel prices

Federal govt cuts petrol and diesel prices
Govt announces fresh petrol and diesel prices

Govt announces fresh petrol and diesel prices
Federal govt raises petrol price, cuts diesel price

Federal govt raises petrol price, cuts diesel price
Govt raises petrol price by Rs3.26, cuts diesel price by Rs1.01

Govt raises petrol price by Rs3.26, cuts diesel price by Rs1.01
Federal Govt cuts petrol price by Rs5.45 per litre

Federal Govt cuts petrol price by Rs5.45 per litre
Federal Govt cuts petrol price by Rs3, diesel by Rs4 per litre

Federal Govt cuts petrol price by Rs3, diesel by Rs4 per litre
Federal Govt raises diesel price to Rs402.96

Federal Govt raises diesel price to Rs402.96

Petrol consumers get small relief as diesel price goes up

Petrol consumers get small relief as diesel price goes up
OGRA announces fresh changes in petrol and diesel prices

OGRA announces fresh changes in petrol and diesel prices