Petrol consumers get small relief as diesel price goes up

The Petroleum Division said petrol would now cost Rs377.71 per litre, down from its previous price.

ISLAMABAD: Federal government has reduced the price of petrol by Rs1.60 per litre while increasing the price of high-speed diesel by Rs1.64, according to an official notification.





The Petroleum Division said petrol would now cost Rs377.71 per litre, down from its previous price.





The price of high-speed diesel has been raised to Rs391.75 per litre, the notification said.





The revised prices will take effect on October 23, according to the announcement.





Earlier, Oil prices climbed Thursday on worries over a possible escalation in the Middle East conflict as the U.S. reportedly plans to resume strikes against Iran.





Brent crude futures rose 1.71% to $110.67 a barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude gained 1.42% to $98.53.





The U.S. and Israeli militaries have drawn up specific plans for renewed strikes on Iran after next month's midterm elections, The New York Times reported, citing unnamed U.S. officials. Planning for a "short but intensive" operation is progressing, the newspaper said.





The U.S. has also ordered non-emergency government employees and their families to leave Saudi Arabia.





State Department spokesman Tommy Pigott said in a post on X that the order applies only to Saudi Arabia, citing increasing attacks by Iran-aligned Houthis on civilian targets, after reports said the U.S. had directed some staff in the wider Gulf region to leave.