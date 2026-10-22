Thursday, October 22, 2026
Watch Live
Thursday, October 22, 2026
Watch Live
UPDATED
FUEL PRICE
23-OCT-2026
PETROL
-1.60 PKR
Rs. 377.71/ltr
DIESEL
+1.64 PKR
Rs. 391.75/ltr
Headlines
Petrol consumers get small relief as diesel price goes up Sri Lanka chase down 430-run target against England in ODI tri-series PM Shehbaz announces Rs160b development package for KP Harry wants to repair royal family ties, Whoopi Goldberg believes UK bank Barclays plans 5,000 job cuts by end of 2026 UK faces disruption as storms Austen and Boelo bring strong winds US imposes new sanctions on Iran Joe Root becomes first England batter to score 8,000 ODI runs Harry Brook’s record double ton powers England to mammoth total France reports first human case of Shamonda virus; patient dies U.S. pulls diplomats from Saudi Arabia as it prepares for possible Iran strikes after midterms LPG prices surge past Rs500 in Karachi as border closure deepens shortage World Bank projects Pakistan’s economy to grow 3.8% in FY27 as inflation climbs to 8.2% CDF Asim Munir, Maldives President Muizzu discuss defence cooperation Petrol consumers get small relief as diesel price goes up Sri Lanka chase down 430-run target against England in ODI tri-series PM Shehbaz announces Rs160b development package for KP Harry wants to repair royal family ties, Whoopi Goldberg believes UK bank Barclays plans 5,000 job cuts by end of 2026 UK faces disruption as storms Austen and Boelo bring strong winds US imposes new sanctions on Iran Joe Root becomes first England batter to score 8,000 ODI runs Harry Brook’s record double ton powers England to mammoth total France reports first human case of Shamonda virus; patient dies U.S. pulls diplomats from Saudi Arabia as it prepares for possible Iran strikes after midterms LPG prices surge past Rs500 in Karachi as border closure deepens shortage World Bank projects Pakistan’s economy to grow 3.8% in FY27 as inflation climbs to 8.2% CDF Asim Munir, Maldives President Muizzu discuss defence cooperation

Petrol consumers get small relief as diesel price goes up

The Petroleum Division said petrol would now cost Rs377.71 per litre, down from its previous price.

Web Desk October 22, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source

ISLAMABAD: Federal government has reduced the price of petrol by Rs1.60 per litre while increasing the price of high-speed diesel by Rs1.64, according to an official notification.


The Petroleum Division said petrol would now cost Rs377.71 per litre, down from its previous price.


The price of high-speed diesel has been raised to Rs391.75 per litre, the notification said.


The revised prices will take effect on October 23, according to the announcement.


Earlier, Oil prices climbed Thursday on worries over a possible escalation in the Middle East conflict as the U.S. reportedly plans to resume strikes against Iran.


Brent crude futures rose 1.71% to $110.67 a barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude gained 1.42% to $98.53.


The U.S. and Israeli militaries have drawn up specific plans for renewed strikes on Iran after next month's midterm elections, The New York Times reported, citing unnamed U.S. officials. Planning for a "short but intensive" operation is progressing, the newspaper said.


The U.S. has also ordered non-emergency government employees and their families to leave Saudi Arabia.


State Department spokesman Tommy Pigott said in a post on X that the order applies only to Saudi Arabia, citing increasing attacks by Iran-aligned Houthis on civilian targets, after reports said the U.S. had directed some staff in the wider Gulf region to leave.

Recommended

Petrol up Rs1.20, diesel down 17 paisa in Pakistan

Petrol up Rs1.20, diesel down 17 paisa in Pakistan
Govt announces fresh petrol and diesel prices

Govt announces fresh petrol and diesel prices
Petrol price cut by Rs2.71, diesel by 3 paisa in Pakistan

Petrol price cut by Rs2.71, diesel by 3 paisa in Pakistan
Petrol, diesel prices reduced in Pakistan

Petrol, diesel prices reduced in Pakistan
Petrol consumers get minor relief as diesel price rises

Petrol consumers get minor relief as diesel price rises
Federal govt raises petrol and diesel prices again

Federal govt raises petrol and diesel prices again
Federal govt cuts petrol and diesel prices

Federal govt cuts petrol and diesel prices
Govt raises petrol price, lowers diesel price

Govt raises petrol price, lowers diesel price
Federal govt cuts petrol and diesel prices

Federal govt cuts petrol and diesel prices

Federal govt cuts petrol price by Rs5.16, diesel by Rs7.69 per litre

Federal govt cuts petrol price by Rs5.16, diesel by Rs7.69 per litre
Federal govt raises petrol price, cuts diesel price

Federal govt raises petrol price, cuts diesel price
Govt cuts petrol price by Rs3.93 per litre, diesel unchanged

Govt cuts petrol price by Rs3.93 per litre, diesel unchanged