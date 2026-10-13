Tuesday, October 13, 2026
Watch Live
Tuesday, October 13, 2026
Watch Live
UPDATED
FUEL PRICE
14-OCT-2026
PETROL
-2.71 PKR
Rs. 392.66/ltr
DIESEL
-0.06 PKR
Rs. 396.82/ltr
Headlines
Petrol price cut by Rs2.71, diesel by 3 paisa in Pakistan Stop throwing away plastic plant pots with this simple hack Scientists uncover hidden eye drainage pathway that eluded researchers for centuries Lionel Messi enters a world of fantasy in Disney’s 'Messi and the Giants' animated series ‘Breaking Bad’ star RJ Mitte dies at 34 Mohsin Naqvi defends government’s actions, says they comply with Pakistan’s Constitution Man killed by tiger after entering enclosure at UK Wildlife Park PM Shehbaz, Field Marshal Asim Munir attend funeral of two pilots killed in Quetta crash IMF projects Pakistan’s inflation to rise to 9.9% in FY2026-27 Baba Vanga’s 2026 prophecy rekindles speculation about November alien encounter IT Minister Shaza Fatima says Pakistan nears satellite internet framework Yemen claims 950 Houthi fighters killed in 1,879 ‘Dawn of Yemen’ operations Petrol price cut by Rs2.71, diesel by 3 paisa in Pakistan Stop throwing away plastic plant pots with this simple hack Scientists uncover hidden eye drainage pathway that eluded researchers for centuries Lionel Messi enters a world of fantasy in Disney’s 'Messi and the Giants' animated series ‘Breaking Bad’ star RJ Mitte dies at 34 Mohsin Naqvi defends government’s actions, says they comply with Pakistan’s Constitution Man killed by tiger after entering enclosure at UK Wildlife Park PM Shehbaz, Field Marshal Asim Munir attend funeral of two pilots killed in Quetta crash IMF projects Pakistan’s inflation to rise to 9.9% in FY2026-27 Baba Vanga’s 2026 prophecy rekindles speculation about November alien encounter IT Minister Shaza Fatima says Pakistan nears satellite internet framework Yemen claims 950 Houthi fighters killed in 1,879 ‘Dawn of Yemen’ operations

Petrol price cut by Rs2.71, diesel by 3 paisa in Pakistan

Petrol prices have been cut by Rs2.71 per litre, bringing the new rate to Rs392.66 per litre.

Web Desk October 13, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has reduced petrol and high-speed diesel prices, according to a notification issued by the Petroleum Division.

Petrol prices have been cut by Rs2.71 per litre, bringing the new rate to Rs392.66 per litre.

The price of high-speed diesel has been reduced by three paisa per litre to Rs396.82.

According to the notification, the revised petroleum prices will take effect on October 14.

Earlier, Global oil demand growth forecast for 2026 has been sharply reduced by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) to 400,000 barrels per day, down from an estimate of 1.4 million barrels per day at the start of the year.

According to international media reports, OPEC Secretary-General Haitham Al Ghais said the organization had revised its forecast because oil demand was growing more slowly than expected.

However, he said some of the demand growth deferred this year was expected to materialize in 2027, potentially boosting oil consumption next year.

This suggests that part of the additional oil demand anticipated for 2026 could shift into the following year rather than disappear entirely.

Changes in global oil demand forecasts are closely watched by energy markets, as they can influence oil-producing countries’ revenues and decisions on production levels.

Recommended

Federal govt raises petrol and diesel prices again

Federal govt raises petrol and diesel prices again
Federal govt cuts petrol and diesel prices

Federal govt cuts petrol and diesel prices

Federal govt cuts petrol and diesel prices

Federal govt cuts petrol and diesel prices
Govt raises petrol price, lowers diesel price

Govt raises petrol price, lowers diesel price
Federal govt raises petrol price, cuts diesel price

Federal govt raises petrol price, cuts diesel price
Petrol, diesel prices reduced in Pakistan

Petrol, diesel prices reduced in Pakistan
Petrol consumers get minor relief as diesel price rises

Petrol consumers get minor relief as diesel price rises
Govt raises petrol price by Rs3.26, cuts diesel price by Rs1.01

Govt raises petrol price by Rs3.26, cuts diesel price by Rs1.01
Federal govt raises petrol, diesel prices

Federal govt raises petrol, diesel prices
Diesel price crosses Rs400 after fresh increase

Diesel price crosses Rs400 after fresh increase
UAE raises petrol prices to four-year high

UAE raises petrol prices to four-year high
Federal govt raises petrol price, cuts diesel rate

Federal govt raises petrol price, cuts diesel rate