Ishaq Dar holds phone talks with Saudi counterpart on regional issues

Pakistan and Saudi Arabia discuss closer diplomatic coordination.

Both leaders also discussed the possibility of convening a meeting of the R4 foreign ministers

ISLAMABAD: Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar held a telephone conversation with Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud on Sunday, Nov. 22, to discuss regional developments, diplomatic coordination and ways to strengthen bilateral cooperation.

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According to an official statement, the two foreign ministers discussed cooperation at multilateral forums and explored ways to improve coordination on matters of mutual interest.





Both leaders also discussed the possibility of convening a meeting of the R4 foreign ministers in the near future to continue consultations on regional developments.





The proposed meeting is expected to provide an opportunity for the countries involved to exchange views and strengthen diplomatic engagement on key regional issues. Ishaq Dar and Prince Faisal agreed to remain in close contact and maintain the momentum of diplomatic efforts.