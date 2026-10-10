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Headlines
Ishaq Dar meets Amna Baloch to strengthen Pakistan-Turkiye ties Ashe sparks chart buzz with ‘Stop the Wedding!’ ahead of new album Trump-Putin call sparks fuel deal as Ukraine peace talks remain deadlocked ICCI President Zakaria Akbar Zia unveils welfare trust plan for members Pakistan weighs emergency rule in KP as cabinet meeting set for Sunday PM Shehbaz orders swift arrests in Laiba Ejaz case as FIA tracks suspects Ishaq Dar meets Amna Baloch to strengthen Pakistan-Turkiye ties Ashe sparks chart buzz with ‘Stop the Wedding!’ ahead of new album Trump-Putin call sparks fuel deal as Ukraine peace talks remain deadlocked ICCI President Zakaria Akbar Zia unveils welfare trust plan for members Pakistan weighs emergency rule in KP as cabinet meeting set for Sunday PM Shehbaz orders swift arrests in Laiba Ejaz case as FIA tracks suspects

Ishaq Dar meets Amna Baloch to strengthen Pakistan-Turkiye ties

Ishaq Dar also praised Amna Baloch for her service and contributions as Pakistan’s foreign secretary.

Web Desk October 10, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source
Ishaq Dar met with Pakistan’s ambassador-designate to Turkiye, Amna Baloch.

ISLAMABAD: Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar met with Pakistan’s ambassador-designate to Turkiye, Amna Baloch, on Saturday, Oct. 10, to discuss ways to strengthen bilateral relations and expand cooperation in key sectors.


During the meeting in Islamabad, Dar highlighted the importance Pakistan places on its longstanding ties with Turkiye, describing the relationship as close and friendly.


He called for deeper strategic cooperation between the two countries, particularly in defense and security, trade, investment, education, and people-to-people exchanges.

Ishaq Dar also praised Amna Baloch for her service and contributions as Pakistan’s foreign secretary. He expressed confidence that her diplomatic experience would help strengthen relations between Islamabad and Ankara.


In a separate meeting, Ishaq Dar received Salman Sharif, Pakistan’s ambassador-designate to Germany, at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.


Ishaq Dar congratulated Sharif on his appointment and stressed the need to expand Pakistan-Germany relations, with a focus on economic cooperation, trade and investment.


He also said the Pakistani Embassy in Germany should prioritize engagement with the Pakistani community, protect its welfare and provide efficient consular services.


Ishaq Dar recognized Sharif’s work as joint secretary in the Prime Minister’s Office and wished him success in his new diplomatic role.

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