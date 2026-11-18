ASEAN Secretary-General Kao Kim visits Pakistan for high-level diplomatic talks

The visit comes as Pakistan seeks to strengthen its engagement with Southeast Asian countries.

Ishaq Dar also attended the 33rd Ministerial Meeting of the ASEAN Regional Forum in Manila.

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan will host the secretary-general of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), Kao Kim Hourn, from Nov. 18 to 20 for high-level talks aimed at strengthening diplomatic and economic ties.





This marks the first visit by a senior ASEAN Secretariat official to the country in more than 20 years. Pakistan’s Foreign Office said on Wednesday.





Kao Kim is visiting Pakistan at the invitation of Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, the Foreign Office said in a statement.





During his three-day visit, Kao Kim is expected to meet Pakistan’s leadership to discuss bilateral relations, explore opportunities for expanded cooperation and exchange views on regional and international developments.

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The visit is expected to provide an opportunity for both sides to review their existing partnership and identify new areas of collaboration, particularly in economic and diplomatic affairs.





“This will be the first high-level visit to Pakistan from the ASEAN Secretariat in over two decades,” the Foreign Office said.





Pakistan has been an ASEAN Sectoral Dialogue Partner since 1993 and a member of the ASEAN Regional Forum since 2004.





The visit comes as Pakistan seeks to strengthen its engagement with Southeast Asian countries and expand economic cooperation with the regional bloc.





Earlier this year, Ishaq Dar attended the 33rd Ministerial Meeting of the ASEAN Regional Forum in Manila, where he highlighted challenges to global peace and stability, including the Kashmir dispute and India's threats to Pakistan's water resources.





Last year, envoys from seven ASEAN member countries met with Investment Minister Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh to explore investment opportunities and strengthen economic cooperation with Pakistan.





The latest diplomatic engagement signals renewed efforts by Pakistan and ASEAN to deepen their partnership and broaden cooperation on regional and global issues.