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Bahrain FM Al Zayani heads to Pakistan for trade, defense talks with Ishaq Dar

Ishaq Dar and Al Zayani are also expected to discuss regional and international issues as well.

Web Desk October 07, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source
Bahrain FM Al Zayani heads to Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Bahrain’s Foreign Minister Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani arrives in Pakistan on Wednesday, Oct. 7, for a two-day visit aimed at expanding trade, investment, defense and security cooperation as Islamabad seeks stronger economic ties with its Gulf partner.


Al Zayani is visiting Pakistan at the invitation of Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar. He is scheduled to hold high-level meetings with Pakistani officials and co-chair the third session of the Pakistan-Bahrain Joint Ministerial Commission with Dar.


The talks are expected to focus heavily on economic cooperation as Pakistan looks to turn its longstanding relationship with Bahrain into greater trade and investment opportunities.

The two sides will review their bilateral relationship and discuss ways to increase cooperation in trade, investment, defense, security, labor, manpower and cultural exchanges.


Ishaq Dar and Al Zayani are also expected to discuss regional and international issues and look for ways to strengthen cooperation through international and multilateral organizations.


The visit comes as Pakistan prepares for what officials hope will be a productive session of the Joint Ministerial Commission. Earlier this month, Ishaq Dar chaired a meeting of government ministries and instructed officials to complete preparations and work toward specific results from the Bahraini minister’s visit.


Pakistan and Bahrain created the Joint Ministerial Commission in 2014. Its second meeting was held in Manama in July 2021, where officials discussed expanding cooperation in commerce, finance, health and investment.


The latest meeting gives both countries an opportunity to revive earlier agreements and develop new areas of cooperation.

Economic relations are expected to remain at the center of the discussions.


Bahrain is an important destination for Pakistani workers, while Pakistan has been seeking more investment from Gulf countries in areas such as food security, information technology, construction, mining, health care, renewable energy and tourism.


More than 150,000 Pakistanis live and work in Bahrain. Pakistan also hopes to increase business ties with Bahrain and turn its longstanding political relationship with the kingdom into stronger trade.

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