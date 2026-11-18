PSX Managing Director Farrukh Sabzwari reveals rise in cyberattacks

Farrukh Sabzwari said the PSX administration is working with China on two major initiatives.

The proposed cross-border ETF could allow Chinese investors to access Pakistan's stock market

The Pakistan Stock Exchange has faced a sharp increase in cyberattacks in recent months, including attempts targeting the exchange and two key financial institutions, its managing director, Farrukh Sabzwari, said, adding that security systems helped repel the attacks.





Farrukh Sabzwari said the Central Depository Company (CDC) and the National Clearing Company of Pakistan Limited (NCCPL) were also targeted in cyberattacks alongside the stock exchange.





He said the attacks were countered with the help of firewall systems. The exchange also plans to integrate artificial intelligence across its operations as part of efforts to strengthen its technological infrastructure and modernize its trading systems.





Farrukh Sabzwari said the PSX administration is working with China on two major initiatives, including discussions on establishing an exchange-traded fund (ETF) and adopting Chinese technology for an options market system.





The proposed cross-border ETF could allow Chinese investors to access Pakistan's stock market while giving Pakistani investors opportunities to invest in China's stock market.





He said the exchange is not currently planning to shift to a T+0 settlement system, under which trades are settled on the same day. The Pakistan Stock Exchange has also set a target of increasing its investor base to 2.5 million, Farrukh Sabzwari said.