Kangaroo mother care may reduce deaths and infections among newborns, study finds

Kangaroo mother care is a method in which premature or low-birth-weight babies are placed directly against the bare chest of their mothers.

A medical review has found that kangaroo mother care can reduce the risk of death and serious infections among premature and low-birth-weight newborns by promoting skin-to-skin contact, breastfeeding and early hospital discharge.





Kangaroo mother care is a method in which premature or low-birth-weight babies are placed directly against the bare chest of their mothers or other caregivers.





The approach emphasizes frequent and exclusive breastfeeding and, when medically appropriate, early discharge from the hospital.





According to the review, the method may reduce hospital deaths and the risk of serious infections compared with conventional newborn care.





The latest review published in the medical journal Cochrane included 49 randomized controlled trials involving 7,724 premature and low-birth-weight newborns.





The number of studies included was more than double that of a previous review published in 2016. That review also helped inform the World Health Organization's (WHO) clinical guidelines.





The findings suggest that kangaroo mother care offers several important health benefits for newborns. Compared with conventional care, the method may lower the risk of death among hospitalized babies.





It may also reduce hospital-acquired infections and sepsis, a potentially life-threatening infection that spreads through the bloodstream.





The review also found that kangaroo mother care may increase exclusive breastfeeding rates and reduce hypothermia, a condition in which a baby's body temperature drops below normal levels.





According to medical experts, the approach could be particularly beneficial for premature and low-birth-weight babies, who face a higher risk of serious health complications.