Pakistan Army successfully tests Fatah-3 supersonic cruise missile

The missile features advanced navigation and propulsion systems designed to strike targets.

The successful launch is expected to enhance the operational flexibility and strike capabilities

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan’s military successfully test-launched the Fatah-3 supersonic cruise missile on Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2026, marking a significant step in strengthening the country’s conventional defense capabilities and expanding the long-range strike potential of its Army Rocket Force Command.





The missile features advanced navigation and propulsion systems designed to strike targets at extended ranges with high precision and lethality while traveling at supersonic speeds, according to the military’s media wing, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).





The successful launch is expected to enhance the operational flexibility and strike capabilities of the Army Rocket Force Command, further reinforcing Pakistan’s conventional deterrence and overall defense posture.

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The test was witnessed by the commander of the Army Rocket Force Command, senior officers of the Pakistan Armed Forces, and scientists and engineers involved in developing the missile system.





Following the launch, Pakistan’s president, prime minister, chief of army staff and chief of defense forces, along with the services chiefs, congratulated the team behind the achievement.





They also praised the commitment and efforts of military personnel, scientists and engineers who contributed to the development of the weapon system, describing the successful test as another milestone in advancing Pakistan’s national defense capabilities.