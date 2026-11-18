Pakistani conglomerate buys former US consul general's Karachi residence in $25 million deal

The sale, described as one of the country's biggest property transactions in recent years., underscores rising appetite for high-end real estate among Pakistan's wealthy.

KARACHI: A privately held Pakistani conglomerate has bought the former Karachi residence of the U.S. consul general, Bloomberg reported.





Dany Group acquired the sprawling Civil Lines compound from the U.S. government for Rs6.92 billion (more than $25 million), according to Bloomberg, which cited people familiar with the matter.





The State Department's press office, in an emailed response, confirmed the property was sold to Dany Tameerat, the group's real estate development division, but declined to comment on the deal value, the report said.





The company likewise confirmed the purchase of the 250,000-square-foot (2.32-hectare) estate without disclosing the price.





The sale underscores rising appetite for high-end real estate among Pakistan's wealthy.





Danish A. Rauf, Chief Executive of Dany Tameerat, called the former consul general's home "a significant and historical structure that brings prestige and status to the overall property."





Rauf said the company is negotiating partnerships with local and international groups for projects there but declined to elaborate.





"Whatever we build there, the residence will be the heart of all of it," he said. "We are also considering moving ourselves there with our family."