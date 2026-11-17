Bilawal Bhutto warns of bloodshed over forced division of Sindh

“ If Sindh is divided by force, questions will be asked about the blood that will be spilled on Karachi’s streets,” Bilawal said while addressing a “Meet the Press” event at the Karachi Press Club.

KARACHI: Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has warned that any attempt to divide Sindh by force could lead to bloodshed on the streets of Karachi, saying such a move would deepen social divisions and fuel hostility among people.





“ If Sindh is divided by force, questions will be asked about the blood that will be spilled on Karachi’s streets,” Bilawal said while addressing a “Meet the Press” event at the Karachi Press Club.





He warned that forcibly dividing the province could push ordinary people to take up arms and turn differences into lasting enmity. He said people would support the creation of new provinces if the process followed constitutional, democratic and legal procedures and reflected public wishes.





Bilawal said the country needed a political reset to restore public confidence in state institutions, adding that Parliament should be the starting point. He acknowledged that he, too, shared responsibility for the system’s current condition.





The PPP chairman said political prisoners would have to be released, adding that the government should engage with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) to restore political dialogue.





“I consider the PTI founder a political prisoner,” he said, questioning whether every former prime minister who had been jailed was corrupt or whether such cases reflected political victimisation.





Bilawal said he wanted to see a Pakistan where no prime minister had to face imprisonment after leaving office. He also urged the government to restore the confidence of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, saying his role in the Pakistan Democratic Movement had been crucial to the formation of the government.





He called for an end to political victimisation and said criticism of the government was the opposition’s responsibility.





Bilawal alleged that the 27th Constitutional Amendment had been passed through a forced majority rather than consensus or mutual understanding.





He said the 26th Amendment had been approved through consultation, but the same approach was not followed for the 27th Amendment. He also linked the resignations of senior judges after its passage to a loss of confidence in the process.





He said restoring public trust in state institutions should be a priority, adding that Parliament was among the country’s most important institutions and should provide space for disagreement and debate.





The PPP chairman said the government had a responsibility to restore the opposition’s confidence in Parliament.





Bilawal said the prime minister should have sufficient authority to exercise control over his ministers.





He said neither Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif nor his cabinet had discussed any proposal concerning the provinces, adding that decisions taken through backdoor channels could not last.





He said he wanted Shehbaz Sharif to succeed, recalling that his party had supported him for the premiership.





Bilawal also criticised what he described as a weakening media environment, saying journalists should be able to report the truth without fear of action.





The PPP chairman said he had never witnessed economic conditions as difficult as those facing Pakistan, expressing concern over rising inflation and its impact on poor and vulnerable communities.





He accused politicians of focusing on hatred and division instead of addressing public concerns, and described corruption as one of the country's fundamental problems.





Bilawal also said public confidence in elections depended on trust in the Election Commission, adding that corruption could not be addressed without accountability.





Bilawal reiterated that the PPP supported the creation of provinces in accordance with public wishes, the Constitution and the law.





He said proposals for new provinces should not be pursued through force or unconstitutional means, adding that a referendum was not necessarily the answer because Pakistan's history included referendums conducted for undemocratic purposes.





He said some people advocating new provinces had never won elections, while areas where people were demanding new provinces were not receiving adequate attention from federal ministers.





Bilawal also questioned the handling of provincial resources, saying provinces had not received their due financial share. He claimed that their share in the petroleum levy amounted to about Rs1.7 trillion and had not been transferred to them.





He argued that the federal government was responsible for ensuring that resources were spent on the people, rather than blaming provincial governments for shortcomings in health services and infrastructure.