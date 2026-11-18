Middle East crisis leaves Pakistan's mango exports in a 36 per cent slump

This represents a decline of 45,000 metric tons in export volume and $33.7 million in export earnings.

The country earned $58.5 million in foreign exchange from mango exports during the season.

Pakistan's mango exports fell 36% to 78,000 metric tons this season due to escalating tensions in the Middle East, disrupted key markets, increased shipping costs and weakened demand, leaving the country short of its 80,000-ton export target and reducing foreign exchange earnings.





Waheed Ahmed, patron-in-chief of the All Pakistan Fruit and Vegetable Exporters, Importers and Merchants Association (PFVA), said Pakistan came close to meeting its export target after deciding to begin the mango export season on June 1.





The country earned $58.5 million in foreign exchange from mango exports during the season. Last season, Pakistan exported 123,000 metric tons of mangoes, generating $92.2 million in foreign exchange.





This represents a decline of 45,000 metric tons in export volume and $33.7 million in export earnings. Waheed Ahmed said mango exports to Gulf countries, particularly the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia, recorded a significant decline.





Higher freight charges increased export costs, while tensions in the Middle East weakened demand in major overseas markets, contributing to the overall drop in exports.





Exports to Afghanistan and Central Asian markets were also affected by the continued suspension of cross-border trade.

Waheed Ahmed said the decision to begin mango exports on June 1, made with the support of the Ministry of Commerce and the Ministry of National Food Security and Research, helped exporters come close to their target.





He added that starting exports in May could have led to complaints about the quality of Pakistani mangoes and made it more difficult to achieve the export volume recorded this season.





During the export season, which ran from June 1 through the end of September, mango shipments to Gulf countries fell to 14,500 metric tons from 36,000 metric tons a year earlier.





Exports to Qatar dropped to 880 metric tons from 1,900 metric tons, while shipments to Oman declined to 8,900 metric tons from 10,200 metric tons. Exports to Saudi Arabia also fell to 1,460 metric tons from 2,030 metric tons.





The closure of the Afghan border caused an estimated loss of 24,000 metric tons in export volume, Ahmed said. He also warned that Pakistan's mango industry faces serious challenges from climate change, which has reduced production by about 35% from its potential capacity of 1.8 million metric tons.





Farmers are also struggling with steadily rising production costs. Waheed Ahmed said this was the second consecutive year of declining mango production. He added that orchards were increasingly affected by diseases, while their resistance to infections was weakening.





Calling mangoes an important part of Pakistan's national identity, Waheed Ahmed urged federal and provincial governments to support farmers and introduce them to modern agricultural practices to protect the industry from further challenges.





He expressed hope that Pakistan's mango exports could return to previous levels if lasting peace is restored in the Middle East.