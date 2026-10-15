KE reports 1,935 power outages from excavation damage in FY26

According to the power utility, 456 of the incidents involved unidentified individuals or parties responsible for the excavation.

KARACHI: K-Electric reported 1,935 power outage incidents caused by pickaxing and uncoordinated excavation during fiscal year 2025-26, warning that damage to underground cables can disrupt electricity supplies for more than 24 hours.

According to the power utility, 456 of the incidents involved unidentified individuals or parties responsible for the excavation, highlighting gaps in coordination before digging work begins.





Damage to underground electricity cables can affect power supplies to nearby communities and businesses and pose safety risks to workers and the public, KE said.

A KE spokesperson said established protocols were in place to coordinate excavation activities among utilities and civic agencies.

“Outages caused by damage to underground cables are more complex, require specialized teams, and have longer resolution times,” the spokesperson said. Verifying underground utility routes before digging could significantly reduce accidents, infrastructure damage and disruptions to electricity supplies, the spokesperson added.

The utility urged civic agencies, contractors, private developers and members of the public to coordinate with relevant service providers before starting excavation work.

In Karachi, electricity, water, gas and telecommunications networks run beneath roads and public spaces, making coordination essential to protect workers and residents and ensure the uninterrupted provision of essential services, KE said.