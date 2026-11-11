K-Electric continues crackdown against power theft, removes over 100 illegal connections

The operation involved KE's Inspection and Recovery teams, supported by KE Security and local police, and was aimed at dismantling illegal connections.

KARACHI: K-Electric (KE) continued its efforts to curb electricity theft, reduce distribution losses and enhance public safety through targeted kunda removal operations across the city. In its latest enforcement drive in the Garden area, KE removed approximately 103 illegal hooked connections (kundas), weighing nearly 220 kilogrammes.





The operation involved KE's Inspection and Recovery teams, supported by KE Security and local police, and was aimed at dismantling illegal connections, address outstanding dues and mitigate safety risks associated with unauthorised electricity usage.





Illegal connections bypass established electrical safety mechanisms, posing serious risks to public safety and the integrity of the power distribution network. Such unauthorised usage also contributes to distribution losses and affects the overall efficiency of electricity supply in affected areas.





KE spokesperson said: “KE reiterates its commitment to taking sustained action against electricity theft and encourages consumers relying on illegal connections to opt for legal, metered electricity connections through proper channels. The utility also urges residents and community representatives to extend their cooperation in eliminating power theft and promoting a safer electricity network across Karachi.”







