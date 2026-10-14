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Headlines
Karachi gets relief as K-Electric ends load shedding in several areas Momina Iqbal fires back at Saqib Chadhar with sarcastic dig over YouTube earnings Field Marshal Asim Munir meets Russian Interior Minister Vladimir Kolokoltsev to discuss security cooperation PM Shehbaz Sharif expresses displeasure over slow progress on Gemstones Pilot Project CM Punjab Maryam Nawaz unveils Rs16.2 billion livestock loan package Seven Gujranwala cops arrested in soldier torture case KP government fires 30 doctors over fake PMDC registrations Oil prices rise after vessels struck in Strait of Hormuz; Iran using new tactics against ships Over 1.5 million Pakistani youth face online sexual abuse: UN Karachi gets relief as K-Electric ends load shedding in several areas Momina Iqbal fires back at Saqib Chadhar with sarcastic dig over YouTube earnings Field Marshal Asim Munir meets Russian Interior Minister Vladimir Kolokoltsev to discuss security cooperation PM Shehbaz Sharif expresses displeasure over slow progress on Gemstones Pilot Project CM Punjab Maryam Nawaz unveils Rs16.2 billion livestock loan package Seven Gujranwala cops arrested in soldier torture case KP government fires 30 doctors over fake PMDC registrations Oil prices rise after vessels struck in Strait of Hormuz; Iran using new tactics against ships Over 1.5 million Pakistani youth face online sexual abuse: UN

Karachi gets relief as K-Electric ends load shedding in several areas

Residents can view the scheduled power outages through K-Electric’s official website.

Web Desk October 14, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source
K-Electric warns of possible peak-hour power cuts as LNG supply disruptions strain

KARACHI: K-Electric has ended temporary load shedding in several areas of Karachi following the restoration of regasified liquefied natural gas (RLNG) supplies and the stabilization of power generation at Bin Qasim Power Station III.


A K-Electric spokesperson said the temporary power management measures have been withdrawn. However, planned power outages will remain in effect in areas with high electricity theft and low bill recovery rates.


Residents can view the scheduled power outages through K-Electric’s official website. K-Electric expressed gratitude to Pakistan LNG Limited and the relevant authorities for their support in restoring RLNG supplies. The company also thanked consumers for their patience and cooperation during the interruption in electricity supply.


Power outages have disrupted daily life in several Karachi neighborhoods, including Lyari, Malir, Landhi, Korangi, Orangi Town, Surjani Town, Quaidabad, Lines Area, New Karachi and Musa Colony. Residents along Mauripur Road, in Machhar Colony and in parts of Hawksbay have also reported extended electricity interruptions.


The prolonged outages have disrupted household routines, business operations and other daily activities. Residents have raised concerns over lengthy power cuts, questioning why they continue to face outages despite paying their electricity bills on time.


The utility has also cautioned that disruptions in regasified liquefied natural gas (RLNG) supplies could trigger additional power management measures during peak demand hours.


In an earlier social media update, K-Electric said interruptions in international supplies and delays in liquefied natural gas (LNG) shipments had lowered the availability of regasified liquefied natural gas (RLNG) across Pakistan, putting additional strain on power generation.


The utility warned that it could implement load management during peak electricity demand in the evening and at night if supply conditions deteriorated further. However, it expected power supplies to remain steady throughout the daytime.


K-Electric said it was coordinating with the relevant authorities to resolve the supply issues and minimize disruptions for consumers.


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