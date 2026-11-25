Building collapse in Karachi's Baloch Colony traps several; 8 hurt, 1 dead

Rescue activities are ongoing as several people remained trapped under the debris.

KARACHI: An under-construction building in Karachi's Admin Society in the Baloch Colony area collapsed Wednesday, burying several parked vehicles under the rubble and leaving multiple people trapped, authorities said.





Rescue agencies rushed to the scene and began rescue operations. Eight injured people were pulled from the debris of the six-storey building and taken to a hospital, while one person was found dead, according to rescue sources.

Dr. Irfan Siddiqui at Jinnah Hospital said eight injured persons had been admitted and three were in critical condition.

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Rescue activities were ongoing as several people remained trapped under the debris.





Sindh CM Orders Swift Rescue





Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah took notice of a building collapse in Karachi Administrative Society and directed authorities to reach the site immediately and accelerate rescue operations, his office said.





Shah ordered Rescue 1122, the district administration, police and other relevant agencies to complete the rescue operation in coordination, and directed that all available resources be used to pull possible survivors from the debris.





He instructed that the injured receive immediate medical treatment and that nearby hospitals make emergency arrangements, ordering hospital administrations to stay alert and avoid any negligence in treating the wounded.





The chief minister directed relevant authorities to conduct immediate safety inspections of nearby buildings and to assess any potential danger in the debris and surrounding area to ensure the protection of citizens' lives and property.





Shah ordered the Sindh Building Control Authority to examine the building's approved map, construction quality and any possible negligence, and directed the administration to determine the cause of the collapse and identify those responsible for any negligence or illegal construction.





He called on all relevant institutions to ensure safety measures for dilapidated buildings, saying the protection of citizens' lives and property is the government's top priority.

"Human lives cannot be allowed to be put at risk," Shah said.





The chief minister directed Commissioner Karachi and relevant institutions to continuously monitor the rescue operations and ordered that a detailed report on the incident be submitted.





The collapse is the latest in a series of structural failures in Pakistan's largest city. Between November 2024 and November 2026, major Pakistani news outlets and international agencies documented at least five significant full or partial building collapses in Karachi, excluding minor, non-fatal monsoon incidents. Those five collapses claimed more than 45 lives directly from structural failure, and dozens more died in a major fire-induced collapse.





Among the deadliest was the July 4, 2025, collapse of a five-story residential building in Lyari's Baghdadi area, where a 50-hour rescue operation recovered 27 bodies and rescued 10 injured survivors. The Sindh Building Control Authority had declared the 30-year-old structure hazardous as early as 2023, and eight SBCA officials and the building owner were arrested on criminal negligence charges after the tragedy.





A fire at the Gul Plaza shopping mall on M.A. Jinnah Road in January 2026 burned for nearly 36 hours and caused multiple sections of the complex to collapse, killing at least five people directly in the structural fall and contributing to a total death toll of 73 to 80.





According to official figures, 588 buildings across Karachi are classified as dilapidated and unfit for human habitation. District South accounts for the overwhelming majority — 456 buildings — with nearly 100 concentrated in Lyari alone. Another 59 structures are on the "extremely dangerous" immediate-evacuation list, though enforcement has repeatedly stalled because of the lack of state-funded alternative housing for low-income families.



