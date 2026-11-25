Experts warn against common mistakes in daily supplement use

Nutrition specialists explain the risks of excessive doses, overlapping ingredients and potentially harmful supplement combinations.

Taking daily supplements may seem like an easy way to stay healthy, but are you choosing the right ones? Experts warn that unnecessary doses and certain combinations could put your health at risk.





With hundreds of products available in the market and fitness influencers regularly promoting them on social media, choosing the right supplements can be challenging. Nutrition experts say their benefits depend on individual needs, product quality and the dosage being taken.





Ella Kaur Maan, a registered nutritionist and practitioner lead at supplement brand DR.VEGAN, said growing interest in supplements reflects greater awareness of nutrition, immunity, energy levels and long-term well-being. However, she warned that the increasing number of products has made it difficult for consumers to distinguish genuinely beneficial supplements from marketing claims.





Which supplements are commonly used?





Dietary supplements are designed to provide nutrients that people may not obtain in sufficient amounts through their regular diets. They are commonly available in tablet, capsule and powder forms.





Vitamin D supports immune function, muscle strength and brain health, while vitamin C helps protect cells and maintain healthy skin. Vitamin B12 supports red blood cell production and nervous system function, particularly for people following plant-based diets.





Omega-3 fish oil is commonly taken to support heart and brain health, while magnesium is popular among people seeking support for muscle function, relaxation and sleep. Probiotics, which contain live bacteria and yeasts, are also widely used for their potential gut health benefits.





Many of these nutrients are also available in multivitamin and multimineral supplements.





Are supplements beneficial for everyone?





Experts say the benefits of supplements largely depend on whether a person has a nutritional deficiency or a specific dietary requirement. While they can help address nutritional gaps, taking them without a clear need may offer little benefit and could sometimes be harmful.





Maan said busy lifestyles, dietary restrictions and other factors can make it difficult for some people to obtain all the nutrients they need through food alone.





She stressed that consumers should pay attention to product quality, ingredient transparency and appropriate dosages rather than choosing supplements based on popularity, packaging or price.





According to Maan, supplements should complement a healthy lifestyle rather than replace a balanced diet, adequate sleep, proper hydration and stress management.





Common mistakes people make when taking supplements





Dietitian Dr. Carrie Ruxton of the Health and Food Supplements Information Service identified buying products promoted by social media influencers without considering individual nutritional requirements as one of the common mistakes consumers make.





She explained that nutritional needs vary depending on age, diet and different stages of life.





Older adults may need additional B vitamins and marine omega-3s to support brain and heart health, while younger women should pay attention to iron, magnesium and folate intake. Women going through menopause may benefit from additional protein, probiotics and fiber.





Young children are advised by the U.K. National Health Service to take vitamins A, C and D to support growth, while people following vegan diets may need additional vitamin B12, zinc, iodine and vitamin D.





Maan also warned that consumers often overlook the actual amount of active ingredients in supplements. Products with similar packaging can contain significantly different quantities of vitamins, minerals and other compounds.





She advised checking nutritional content and dosage rather than relying on branding or price alone. Some tablets, powders and gummies may also contain added sugars or sweeteners that offer little nutritional value and can cause digestive discomfort.





Which supplements should not be taken together?





Taking multiple supplements without checking their ingredients can increase the risk of consuming excessive amounts of certain nutrients.

Maan warned against supplement stacking, a practice in which people unknowingly consume the same nutrients through several products, including multivitamins, individual supplements and fortified foods.





She highlighted vitamins A, D, E and K as fat-soluble vitamins that can accumulate in the body. Excessive vitamin A intake, for example, can lead to toxicity. High iron intake can also be harmful, particularly for men and women who are no longer menstruating.





Maan also cautioned that certain supplements may interfere with one another. She said high doses of antimicrobial herbs, including garlic, oregano, thyme and clove, may affect the bacteria contained in probiotic supplements.





She further noted that green tea and calcium supplements may interfere with iron absorption, making it important to consider when and how different products are consumed.





However, Ruxton advised against assuming that supplements automatically cancel each other out. She emphasized that dietary habits can also influence how nutrients are absorbed.





Vitamins A, D, E and K are better absorbed when consumed with dietary fat, such as cheese, avocado or nuts. Iron, meanwhile, is better absorbed alongside vitamin C-rich foods, such as oranges. High-fiber meals may slow the absorption of some minerals.





Ruxton advised consumers against taking multiple products containing the same nutrients and recommended following dosage instructions to avoid excessive intake.





How to choose supplements safely





Experts recommend identifying individual nutritional needs before starting any supplement. Checking ingredient lists, comparing nutrient levels and following recommended dosages can help consumers avoid unnecessary intake.





People who are unsure which products are suitable for them should seek advice from a doctor, registered dietitian or qualified health care professional.

Ultimately, supplements are intended to fill nutritional gaps, not replace healthy eating habits. A balanced diet and healthy lifestyle remain essential to overall well-being.