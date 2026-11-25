Pakistan's top military commanders celebrate historic space achievement

ISPR praises astronaut Zeeshan Ali and Suparco teams, calling the achievement a major step in scientific and technological progress.

Pakistan's military leadership has congratulated the nation on its historic entry into human spaceflight, praising astronaut Wing Commander Muhammad Zeeshan Ali and the scientific teams whose efforts helped make the achievement possible.





In a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Wednesday, Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, Chief of the Naval Staff Adm. Naveed Ashraf, Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu and National Strategic Command Commander Gen. Syed Amir Raza extended their congratulations on the successful launch of Pakistan's first human space mission.





The military leadership commended the scientists, engineers and technical personnel of the Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (Suparco) for their dedication, expertise and sustained efforts in achieving the milestone.





According to the ISPR, Wing Commander Muhammad Zeeshan Ali has become Pakistan's first astronaut and the first foreign astronaut to travel to China's Tiangong space station.





The statement described the mission as a significant step forward for Pakistan's scientific and technological development, reflecting the country's progress in research, engineering and advanced technologies. It also expressed hope that the achievement would inspire younger generations to pursue careers in science, technology and innovation.





Pakistan-China cooperation reaches new heights





The military leadership expressed gratitude to China's leadership, government and people for their support in making the mission possible.





Highlighting the longstanding partnership between the two countries, the ISPR said their friendship had extended beyond geographical boundaries and into space.

The statement reaffirmed the strength of bilateral ties, describing Pakistan-China friendship as "higher than the Himalayas, deeper than the oceans and sweeter than honey."





The armed forces also shared the nation's pride in the achievement and extended their best wishes to Ali for a successful mission and a safe return to Earth.