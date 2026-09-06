ISPR releases ‘Manzil Pakistan’ to honor nation’s heroes on Defense Day

“Manzil Pakistan” carries an emotional message of unity and loyalty.

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan's military media wing, ISPR, has sparked a wave of patriotism by releasing a new national song, "Manzil Pakistan," on Defence Day, Sep. 6, to honor the country's martyrs.

The powerful patriotic song celebrates Pakistan's courage, determination, and national spirit while remembering those who made the ultimate sacrifice in defense of the country. Released as part of the nationwide Defence and Martyrs' Day commemorations, "Manzil Pakistan" carries an emotional message of unity and loyalty. It also highlights the lasting connection between Pakistan's armed forces and the people.

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The song arrives as the nation comes together to remember the sacrifices of its brave heroes. Its message focuses on patriotism, responsibility and the importance of working together for Pakistan’s future.

The song emphasizes that national progress and stability require dedication from every segment of society. ISPR said the song reflects the nation’s resilience and determination in the face of challenges. It also reinforces the importance of standing together during difficult times. Martyrs' services and dedication remain a central part of the country’s national identity and remembrance ceremonies.

The date of 6 September marks the day in 1965 when Indian troops crossed the international border to launch an attack on Pakistani Punjab in a riposte to Pakistan's Operation Grand Slam targeting Jammu.