Welsh police cyberattack sparks probe into possible staff data breach

Police officials said there is currently no evidence that personal information belonging to members of the public was compromised.

WALES: A cyberattack on a police force in Wales may have exposed confidential staff information and disrupted some police services, prompting an investigation into whether employee data was compromised.





Dyfed-Powys Police said it detected the first cyberattack on Sept. 14. The incident caused temporary disruptions to online and email services, but the force said its emergency 999 and non-emergency 101 services were not affected.





Police officials said there is currently no evidence that personal information belonging to members of the public was accessed or compromised. However, investigators are examining whether information related to police staff may have been exposed.





The force said it is working with cybersecurity specialists and has taken precautionary measures to protect its computer systems while the investigation continues.





Online and email contact services were disrupted following the attack but have since been restored. Police teams are also prioritizing the safe restoration of affected systems.





“We are, however, continuing to investigate whether any information relating to our staff may have been accessed or compromised,” a police spokesperson said. Dyfed-Powys Police said it will provide further information when it becomes available.