Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar eyes stronger global bilateral ties at UNGA meetings

Ishaq Dar’s diplomatic meetings at UNGA focused on strengthening Pakistan’s cooperation ties with other countries.

NEW YORK: Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar held separate meetings with the foreign ministers of Bahrain, Singapore, Antigua and Barbuda on Friday, Sept. 25, on the sidelines of the 81st United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), focusing on stronger bilateral ties, regional issues and cooperation between the countries.





Ishaq Dar met Bahrain’s Foreign Minister Abdullatif bin Rashid Al-Zayani to review bilateral relations and preparations for the upcoming third session of the Joint Ministerial Commission. They also discussed regional and international developments.

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Rashid Al-Zayani praised Pakistan’s role in promoting regional peace and stability. Both ministers agreed to strengthen cooperation and maintain close coordination at bilateral and multilateral forums.





Ishaq Dar also met Singapore’s Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan to discuss bilateral ties and areas of mutual interest. The two sides agreed that continued engagement and high-level visits could help expand cooperation.

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Vivian Balakrishnan appreciated Pakistan’s efforts to promote dialogue and diplomacy in addressing regional challenges. Both ministers agreed to remain in close contact.

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In a third meeting, Ishaq Dar held talks with Antigua and Barbuda’s Minister of Foreign Affairs,Trade, and Barbuda Affairs Chet Greene. They discussed expanding cooperation in education, diplomatic training and other areas, as well as coordination at the Commonwealth and United Nations.





The two ministers also agreed to meet again at the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting, scheduled to take place in St. John’s, Antigua and Barbuda, in November 2026.