Pakistan observes Defense Day with nationwide tributes to brave heroes

Defense and Martyrs Day also renews Pakistan’s pledge to protect its borders and national interests against any threat.

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan is observing Defense and Martyrs Day on Sunday, Sept. 6, honoring soldiers who gave their lives defending the country and paying tribute to veterans who showed courage during times of war.

The nationwide observance remembers the sacrifices made during the 1965 war and highlights Pakistan’s continued commitment to protecting its sovereignty and territorial integrity.

The day is being marked with special ceremonies and prayers across the country. People are remembering the martyrs who made the ultimate sacrifice for the nation, while also honoring the Ghazis, or soldiers who survived the battlefield, for their bravery and service.

Defense and Martyrs Day also renews Pakistan’s pledge to protect its borders and national interests against any threat. Officials and citizens are using the occasion to remember the determination shown by the armed forces and the public during one of the country’s most significant military conflicts.

September 6 recalls 1965 war:

Sept. 6 carries historic importance for Pakistan because it marks the day Indian forces crossed the international border and launched an attack in 1965. The assault came under the cover of darkness, prompting Pakistan’s armed forces to respond across several fronts.

With strong support from the nation, Pakistani troops resisted the attack and fought to defend the country. The day is remembered as a symbol of courage, national unity and determination in the face of a major military challenge.

Gun salutes and prayers planned:

The day will begin with a 31-gun salute in the federal capital, while 21-gun salutes will be held in the provincial capitals.

Special prayers will also be offered in mosques after Fajr prayers. Worshippers will pray for Pakistan’s peace, security, stability and prosperity. Prayers will also be offered for the freedom and well-being of people in Indian-administered Jammu and Kashmir. Across the country, government institutions and communities are expected to mark the occasion through various activities and commemorations.