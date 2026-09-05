Armed forces pay tribute to martyrs on Defence Day

The 6th of September remains an enduring symbol of national unity, courage and resolve, reminding us how the Pakistani nation stood as one in defence of the motherland during the War of 1965.

Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, NI (M), HJ, Chief of the Army Staff & Chief of Defence Forces, Admiral Naveed Ashraf, NI, NI (M), T Bt, Chief of the Naval Staff, Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu, NI (M), HJ, Chief of the Air Staff, General Syed Aamer Raza, NI (M), S Bt, Commander National Strategic Command and the Armed Forces of Pakistan pay profound tribute to the Shuhada of Pakistan and extend their deepest respect and gratitude to the Ghazis and the families of our martyrs on the occasion of the 61st Defence and Martyrs’ Day.

The 6th of September remains an enduring symbol of national unity, courage and resolve, reminding us how the Pakistani nation stood as one in defence of the motherland during the War of 1965.

The Shuhada of Pakistan embody the highest ideals of honour, duty and sacrifice. Across the battlefields, skies and seas, generations of Pakistan’s defenders have stood sentinels and made the ultimate sacrifice in service to the nation. Their immortal legacy continues to inspire future generations, while the families of our Shuhada remain enduring symbols of fortitude and resilience. We also salute our Ghazis, who continue to guard the nation’s frontiers with valour, steadfastness and distinguished service .

The Armed Forces of Pakistan remain fully prepared to defend the country’s sovereignty, territorial integrity and national interests. Pakistan seeks peace, stability and prosperity in the region and remains committed to responsible conduct and peaceful coexistence. This commitment, however, must never be mistaken for weakness. Any aggression against Pakistan will be met with a swift and decisive response.

On this Defence and Martyrs’ Day, the Armed Forces renew their solemn pledge of unwavering devotion to Pakistan and its people. The supreme sacrifices of our Shuhada, the spirit of our Ghazis and the fortitude of their families will forever remain a source of national strength and pride. Standing united with the nation, the Armed Forces will continue to discharge their sacred responsibilities with honour, professionalism and unflinching resolve.

Pakistan Armed Forces Zindabad

Pakistan Hamesha Paindabad