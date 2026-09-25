Ed Sheeran’s cousin calls him ‘lying coward’ as Piers Morgan draws Prince Harry comparison

Morgan later compared Jethro’s public criticism of Ed to Prince Harry’s decision.

Ed Sheeran’s cousin Jethro Sheeran publicly criticized the British singer over the controversy surrounding rapper Macklemore’s removal from Sheeran’s tour, accusing Ed of abandoning people close to him during the dispute.





Jethro made the comments during an appearance on “Piers Morgan Uncensored,” where he called Ed a “lying coward” and said he had witnessed what he described as similar behavior from his cousin for years.





When host Piers Morgan suggested Jethro appeared jealous of Ed and disliked him, Jethro rejected the claim. He said he still wished Ed well and insisted his criticism was not motivated by jealousy.

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Morgan later compared Jethro’s public criticism of Ed to Prince Harry’s decision to speak openly about conflicts within the British royal family. The comments come amid growing attention surrounding Ed Sheeran and Macklemore.





Sheeran has faced backlash after Macklemore was removed from his tour following controversy over the U.S. rapper’s public pro-Palestinian views.





Sheeran previously said he felt abandoned by family members and friends amid the controversy.

The relationship between Ed and Jethro has reportedly been strained for years, with the two having been involved in previous public disputes.





Jethro’s latest remarks have now added another chapter to the family feud, putting renewed attention on the singer’s personal relationships as controversy surrounding the tour continues.