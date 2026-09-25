Noah Woods left playground through gap in fence, inquest hears

Noah disappeared on Sept. 15 in the village of Brantham. His body was found the following day by police divers in the pond.

SUFFOLK, England: Three-year-old Noah Woods, who was found dead in a pond after a major search in Suffolk, left a playground through a gap in a fence before making his way toward nearby Decoy Pond, an inquest heard.

Noah disappeared on Sept. 15 in the village of Brantham. His body was found the following day by police divers in the pond.

Assistant Coroner Jyoti Gill described the death as “very sad and tragic” as she opened and adjourned the inquest at Suffolk Coroner’s Court in Ipswich.

Detective Chief Inspector Matt Connick of Suffolk Police told the court that CCTV showed Noah being supervised by a relative in the playground as part of a normal routine.

The court heard that Noah left the playground through a gap in an internal fence leading to a memorial garden. He then went through an open gate and ran along a path toward a nearby housing estate and Decoy Pond.

The relative followed Noah and tried to catch him, but the boy soon went out of sight. Another man joined the search before police were called.

More than 1,300 people took part in the search for Noah, with police helicopters, dog units, divers and members of the public searching the area near the River Stour.

Police divers found Noah's body on Sept. 16, about five metres from the pond's edge and 1.8 metres underwater, among submerged tree roots.

The court heard that Noah's death was confirmed by paramedics at 4:31 p.m. BST. His identity was formally confirmed by his mother at Ipswich Hospital later that evening.

A post-mortem examination was conducted at Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge. The court was told that further investigation was required before a final cause of death could be established.

Police said Noah's death was not being treated as suspicious.

Brantham Parish Council said it was “deeply saddened” by Noah's death and confirmed there had been a break in internal fencing separating the playground from the memorial garden. It said the wider area, including the playground and memorial garden, was enclosed by perimeter fencing.

Noah's family described him as a “happy, cheeky, playful” boy who loved to laugh.

In a tribute, his mother Charlie urged other parents to “hold their children a little tighter, cherish every moment, and never take those precious memories for granted.”