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CM Punjab Maryam Nawaz announces monthly ‘Hospital of the Month’ award

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif announced Friday a monthly “Hospital of the Month” award for hospitals that demonstrate outstanding performance across the province.

Web Desk September 25, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif announced a monthly “Hospital of the Month” award for hospitals that demonstrate outstanding performance across the province.

During a video-link meeting, the chief minister decided to convert 300 Maryam Nawaz Hospitals, formerly known as Rural Health Centers, into fully equipped hospitals. She noted that 911 Clinics on Wheels had provided medical care to 30 million patients in a short period.

The meeting also approved the introduction of digital medical boxes for Clinics on Wheels for the first time in Punjab. The boxes will allow ultrasound, blood sugar, CBC and ECG tests through a single system. A camera can also be connected to the digital medical box for teleconferencing, while a smart ultrasound device linked to a mobile phone will also be introduced.

Maryam Nawaz directed the recruitment of 40,000 doctors and allied health professionals for hospitals across Punjab. The meeting was informed that 2,524 doctors, 2,482 women medical officers, 408 consultants and 32 cardiologists had already been recruited. In addition, 7,572 lady health visitors and 5,048 support staff had been posted at hospitals across the province.

The chief minister ordered the installation of a new CT scan machine in every district and directed the establishment of telemedicine centers for seasonal and common diseases. Patients will be able to consult doctors through video calls at these centers and, when necessary, be referred to the relevant hospital and ward. The centers will also help patients schedule appointments with the relevant ward, laboratory or other facility.

Maryam Nawaz ordered the immediate replacement of medical superintendents at four hospitals over poor performance and negligence of duty. She also directed the creation of a pool of doctors and medical superintendents to respond to emergency situations.

She directed officials to improve cleanliness and parking facilities at district and tehsil headquarters hospitals.

For the first time in Punjab, Clinic Quality Control Officers will be appointed to assess the quality of treatment provided to patients. A Directorate of Monitoring and Surveillance has also been established in Primary Healthcare to ensure 24-hour digital monitoring of every hospital.

The digital monitoring system will cover DHQ and THQ hospitals, Maryam Nawaz Hospitals, Maryam Nawaz Health Clinics, Field Hospitals and Clinics on Wheels.

The meeting was informed that Community Health Monitoring Health Inspectors had completed the registration and data collection of more than 119.8 million people across Punjab.

Medicines had been delivered to the homes of 3,444 Type 1 diabetes patients, 14,286 hepatitis patients and 13,864 TB patients.

The meeting also agreed to introduce legislation to link private clinics with the Health Information Management System (HIMS).

Provincial Secretary Primary and Secondary Healthcare and Population Nadia Saqib gave a detailed briefing during the video-link meeting.

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