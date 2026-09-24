Health experts warn against these habits immediately after eating

Experts generally advise against eating fruit immediately after a meal. They recommend having fruit at least an hour before a meal or around two hours afterward.

Feeling sleepy or sluggish after a meal is common, but health experts say some habits immediately after eating may affect digestion and other normal bodily processes.

Experts generally advise against eating fruit immediately after a meal. They recommend having fruit at least an hour before a meal or around two hours afterward. While fruit is relatively easy to digest, eating it immediately after a meal may cause digestive discomfort in some people.

Taking a bath immediately after eating is also discouraged. The body is engaged in digestion after a meal, and bathing too soon afterward may affect digestion or cause discomfort in some people.

Drinking tea immediately after a meal may also be problematic. Compounds in tea can interfere with iron absorption, while its acidity may cause stomach discomfort in some people. Those with iron deficiency are advised to be particularly cautious about drinking tea around mealtimes.

Experts also strongly advise against smoking after eating. Smoking is harmful to health regardless of when it is done, and there is no safe level of cigarette consumption. The commonly repeated claim that smoking one cigarette after a meal is equivalent to smoking 10 cigarettes is not supported as a general medical fact.

Going to bed immediately after eating is another habit experts recommend avoiding. Lying down with a full stomach can contribute to indigestion, heartburn and acid reflux in some people and may affect sleep quality. Maintaining an appropriate gap between eating and sleeping is generally considered a better practice.