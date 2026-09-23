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Gulf stocks edge higher on oil recovery, diplomacy hopes ‘Off Campus’ S2 wraps as leaked BTS footage shakes fandom fever Rising Opioid Use Disorder crisis hits older adults Pakistan develops 'Gender Tracker' to tackle online harassment of women Bahawalpur teen plays 'Breaking Bad', arrested for poisoning father with AI help Trump’s Board of Peace recovery blueprint sets $2.45B six-month plan to rebuild Gaza Rock world in shock as Rose Tattoo frontman 'Angry Anderson' dies at 79 Massive unexploded 'WW2' bomb found near Falmouth Docks Punjab boards announce Intermediate Part-II results 2026 PM appoints Hamza Farrukh as Pakistan Climate Change Authority chair Pakistan Navy, Coast Guards foil smuggling bid in Pishukan Saudi Arabia marks 96th National Day, highlights close Pakistan-Saudi partnership Pindiz owner warns of PSL exit over Rizwan Trump meets Venezuela’s Delcy Rodriguez on UNGA sidelines Shehbaz meets Bill Gates, reaffirms push to eradicate polio ADB forecasts Pakistan growth at 3.7% for FY2027, warns of middle east risks Prime Minister Shehbaz and DPM Dar ramp up diplomacy at UN General Assembly US F-16 crashes near German air base after training exercise Pakistan foils Afghan infiltration, responds to border fire Gulf stocks edge higher on oil recovery, diplomacy hopes ‘Off Campus’ S2 wraps as leaked BTS footage shakes fandom fever Rising Opioid Use Disorder crisis hits older adults Pakistan develops 'Gender Tracker' to tackle online harassment of women Bahawalpur teen plays 'Breaking Bad', arrested for poisoning father with AI help Trump’s Board of Peace recovery blueprint sets $2.45B six-month plan to rebuild Gaza Rock world in shock as Rose Tattoo frontman 'Angry Anderson' dies at 79 Massive unexploded 'WW2' bomb found near Falmouth Docks Punjab boards announce Intermediate Part-II results 2026 PM appoints Hamza Farrukh as Pakistan Climate Change Authority chair Pakistan Navy, Coast Guards foil smuggling bid in Pishukan Saudi Arabia marks 96th National Day, highlights close Pakistan-Saudi partnership Pindiz owner warns of PSL exit over Rizwan Trump meets Venezuela’s Delcy Rodriguez on UNGA sidelines Shehbaz meets Bill Gates, reaffirms push to eradicate polio ADB forecasts Pakistan growth at 3.7% for FY2027, warns of middle east risks Prime Minister Shehbaz and DPM Dar ramp up diplomacy at UN General Assembly US F-16 crashes near German air base after training exercise Pakistan foils Afghan infiltration, responds to border fire

Top 10 tips for healthy nails

Healthy nails are not only important for a neat and attractive appearance but can also reflect how well you care for your hands and overall well-being. Simple daily habits can help keep your nails strong, clean and less likely to break. Here are 10 easy tips for maintaining healthy nails.

Web Desk September 23, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source

Healthy nails are not only important for a neat and attractive appearance but can also reflect how well you care for your hands and overall well-being. Simple daily habits can help keep your nails strong, clean and less likely to break. Here are 10 easy tips for maintaining healthy nails.

1. Keep Your Nails Clean and Dry

Clean your nails regularly and make sure they are properly dried afterward. Keeping nails dry can help prevent the growth of bacteria and fungi, especially around the nail edges.

2. Moisturize Your Nails

Nails and cuticles can become dry, especially after frequent hand washing. Apply a good hand cream or cuticle oil regularly to keep the skin around your nails soft and prevent dryness.

3. Trim Your Nails Regularly

Trim your nails regularly to maintain a comfortable length and reduce the risk of breaking or splitting. Use clean nail clippers and file the edges gently for a smooth finish.

4. Avoid Biting Your Nails

Nail biting can damage the nail and the surrounding skin. It can also transfer germs from your hands to your mouth. Try keeping your nails neatly trimmed to reduce the temptation to bite them.

5. Protect Your Hands

Frequent contact with water and cleaning products can make nails weak and dry. Wear gloves when washing dishes or using household cleaning products to protect your hands and nails.

6. Take Care of Your Cuticles

Cuticles provide protection around the base of your nails. Avoid cutting them aggressively. Instead, gently moisturize them and avoid picking or pulling at the skin.

7. Use Nail Tools Carefully

Always use clean nail clippers, files and other manicure tools. Avoid using sharp objects to clean underneath your nails, as this can injure the skin and increase the risk of infection.

8. Give Your Nails a Break

Frequent use of nail polish, gel manicures or artificial nails can sometimes leave nails dry or brittle. Give your nails occasional breaks and avoid peeling polish off, as this can damage the nail surface.

9. Eat a Balanced Diet

A balanced diet provides nutrients needed for healthy skin, hair and nails. Include protein-rich foods, fruits, vegetables, whole grains and healthy fats in your daily meals.

10. Pay Attention to Nail Changes

Keep an eye on changes in your nails, such as unusual discoloration, thickening, swelling or persistent pain. If a change does not improve or becomes concerning, consult a health care professional.


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