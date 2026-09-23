Massive unexploded 'WW2' bomb found near Falmouth Docks

Cornwall Council said 339 homes fall within the evacuation area.

FALMOUTH: Hundreds of residents were ordered to leave their homes after authorities discovered a suspected 250-kilogram World War II-era American bomb in the sea near Falmouth Docks, prompting police to establish a 755-meter safety zone while Navy specialists worked to assess the unexploded device.





The bomb was located about 40 meters from Pendennis Headland, according to authorities. Its discovery sparked an emergency operation involving police, local officials and Royal Navy mine-clearance divers. The Royal Navy said members of Bravo Squadron were examining what was believed to be an unexploded American air-dropped bomb.





Cornwall Council said 339 homes fall within the evacuation area. Residents were instructed to leave as officials expanded the restricted zone around the device. Devon and Cornwall Police Superintendent Vicky Howell urged people to stay away from the cordoned-off area and follow directions from emergency crews.





Authorities also asked residents who are unable to evacuate because of health or mobility problems to contact police so assistance can be arranged. Officials have not announced how long the evacuation will continue. Specialists are expected to deal with the bomb later as the operation remains ongoing.





The emergency response has also disrupted local transportation. Train services between Falmouth Town and Falmouth Docks were suspended while authorities continued their work.





The latest incident follows another wartime bomb discovery in April near a construction site in Plymouth, where more than 1,000 people were forced to leave the surrounding area. The discovery in Falmouth highlights the continuing risks posed by unexploded wartime weapons decades after World War II ended.