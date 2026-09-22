Tuesday, September 22, 2026
Watch Live
Tuesday, September 22, 2026
Watch Live
UPDATED
FUEL PRICE
21-SEP-2026
PETROL
+4.61 PKR
Rs. 393.75/ltr
DIESEL
-1.96 PKR
Rs. 422.08/ltr
Headlines
11 hurt as teen opens fire outside Türkiye high school in Turgutlu Angelina Jolie’s daughter Vivienne sparks buzz with art business launch Nushki attack leaves two policemen martyred while protecting polio team in Balochistan Pakistan-Japan FMs get fresh bilateral boost for stronger trade and IT ties at UNGA At UNGA Bilal Bin Saqib pitches AI and tokenization as engines of financial inclusion Trump applauds Mamdani after finding common ground in New York meeting Pakistan secure women’s cricket bronze in Asian Games Busan foreign student population hits record 24,328 Oil Prices rise as markets watch US-Iran diplomacy Pakistan, Saudi Arabia waive visas for diplomatic, official passports UK approves defensive air support for Saudi Arabia CNN, Politico, MS NOW sue over Trump White House ban G7 urges Iran to stop supporting Yemen’s Houthis Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik make Khai’s sixth birthday special The agony of chronic body odor as deodorant fails to stop the daily struggle El Niño intensifies as WMO warns world to brace for extreme weather Presley Gerber dies at 27 and the fashion world mourns Cindy Crawford’s son Fat Bear Week 2026 returns as 16 Alaska bears vie for the crown 11 hurt as teen opens fire outside Türkiye high school in Turgutlu Angelina Jolie’s daughter Vivienne sparks buzz with art business launch Nushki attack leaves two policemen martyred while protecting polio team in Balochistan Pakistan-Japan FMs get fresh bilateral boost for stronger trade and IT ties at UNGA At UNGA Bilal Bin Saqib pitches AI and tokenization as engines of financial inclusion Trump applauds Mamdani after finding common ground in New York meeting Pakistan secure women’s cricket bronze in Asian Games Busan foreign student population hits record 24,328 Oil Prices rise as markets watch US-Iran diplomacy Pakistan, Saudi Arabia waive visas for diplomatic, official passports UK approves defensive air support for Saudi Arabia CNN, Politico, MS NOW sue over Trump White House ban G7 urges Iran to stop supporting Yemen’s Houthis Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik make Khai’s sixth birthday special The agony of chronic body odor as deodorant fails to stop the daily struggle El Niño intensifies as WMO warns world to brace for extreme weather Presley Gerber dies at 27 and the fashion world mourns Cindy Crawford’s son Fat Bear Week 2026 returns as 16 Alaska bears vie for the crown

US air traffic disrupted after construction cuts key cable

The incident affected operations at Newark Liberty International Airport and several other major airports across the country.

Web Desk September 22, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source

NEWARK: A major air traffic disruption hit the northeastern United States after a fiber-optic cable serving an air traffic control center was accidentally severed during construction work in New Jersey, officials said.

The incident affected operations at Newark Liberty International Airport and several other major airports across the country, with more than 1,000 flights canceled and about 9,000 others delayed, with some delays extending to 170 minutes.

Officials said the cable was damaged during excavation work linked to rail operator Amtrak’s construction project, disrupting telecommunications systems used by air traffic controllers in the region.

The outage severely affected radio frequencies at the Philadelphia air traffic control center, which provides guidance for takeoffs and landings at several major airports.

Emergency measures were introduced at Newark, Philadelphia and Teterboro airports following the disruption.

Flight operations were also affected at airports in Washington, Boston, San Diego, West Palm Beach and Dallas, while hundreds of flights were diverted to other airports.

The disruption came as flights carrying international delegates attending United Nations meetings were arriving in the New York area, adding to pressure on the regional aviation system.

According to officials, the disruption affected about 1,321 flights at Newark, 1,399 at Boston, 1,218 at Philadelphia, 773 at Washington, 230 at West Palm Beach, 800 at San Diego and 2,500 at Dallas.

Recommended

Busan foreign student population hits record 24,328

Busan foreign student population hits record 24,328

Italy moves to ban burqas in schools, limit foreign students per class

Italy moves to ban burqas in schools, limit foreign students per class
Trump threatens to 'blow up' Oman over Strait of Hormuz dispute

Trump threatens to 'blow up' Oman over Strait of Hormuz dispute
Israel says it destroyed Hezbollah underground network at Ali al-Taher

Israel says it destroyed Hezbollah underground network at Ali al-Taher
Indonesia resumes flights after volcano eruption

Indonesia resumes flights after volcano eruption
Vladimir Putin holds three-hour talks with Trump envoys on Ukraine war

Vladimir Putin holds three-hour talks with Trump envoys on Ukraine war
WMO forecasts strong El Niño as global heat risks rise

WMO forecasts strong El Niño as global heat risks rise
Philippine ferry fire leaves five dead, dozens missing

Philippine ferry fire leaves five dead, dozens missing
Tung Chee-hwa, Hong Kong’s first leader, dies at 89

Tung Chee-hwa, Hong Kong’s first leader, dies at 89
Trump administration plans major arms sale to Israel

Trump administration plans major arms sale to Israel
Singapore raises PM salary to $2.8 million, citing anti-corruption and talent retention

Singapore raises PM salary to $2.8 million, citing anti-corruption and talent retention
Crazy video song exposing Narendra Modi released

Crazy video song exposing Narendra Modi released