Tuesday, September 22, 2026
Watch Live
Tuesday, September 22, 2026
Watch Live
UPDATED
FUEL PRICE
21-SEP-2026
PETROL
+4.61 PKR
Rs. 393.75/ltr
DIESEL
-1.96 PKR
Rs. 422.08/ltr
Headlines
11 hurt as teen opens fire outside Türkiye high school in Turgutlu Angelina Jolie’s daughter Vivienne sparks buzz with art business launch Nushki attack leaves two policemen martyred while protecting polio team in Balochistan Pakistan-Japan FMs get fresh bilateral boost for stronger trade and IT ties at UNGA At UNGA Bilal Bin Saqib pitches AI and tokenization as engines of financial inclusion Trump applauds Mamdani after finding common ground in New York meeting Pakistan secure women’s cricket bronze in Asian Games Busan foreign student population hits record 24,328 Oil Prices rise as markets watch US-Iran diplomacy Pakistan, Saudi Arabia waive visas for diplomatic, official passports UK approves defensive air support for Saudi Arabia CNN, Politico, MS NOW sue over Trump White House ban G7 urges Iran to stop supporting Yemen’s Houthis Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik make Khai’s sixth birthday special The agony of chronic body odor as deodorant fails to stop the daily struggle El Niño intensifies as WMO warns world to brace for extreme weather Presley Gerber dies at 27 and the fashion world mourns Cindy Crawford’s son Fat Bear Week 2026 returns as 16 Alaska bears vie for the crown 11 hurt as teen opens fire outside Türkiye high school in Turgutlu Angelina Jolie’s daughter Vivienne sparks buzz with art business launch Nushki attack leaves two policemen martyred while protecting polio team in Balochistan Pakistan-Japan FMs get fresh bilateral boost for stronger trade and IT ties at UNGA At UNGA Bilal Bin Saqib pitches AI and tokenization as engines of financial inclusion Trump applauds Mamdani after finding common ground in New York meeting Pakistan secure women’s cricket bronze in Asian Games Busan foreign student population hits record 24,328 Oil Prices rise as markets watch US-Iran diplomacy Pakistan, Saudi Arabia waive visas for diplomatic, official passports UK approves defensive air support for Saudi Arabia CNN, Politico, MS NOW sue over Trump White House ban G7 urges Iran to stop supporting Yemen’s Houthis Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik make Khai’s sixth birthday special The agony of chronic body odor as deodorant fails to stop the daily struggle El Niño intensifies as WMO warns world to brace for extreme weather Presley Gerber dies at 27 and the fashion world mourns Cindy Crawford’s son Fat Bear Week 2026 returns as 16 Alaska bears vie for the crown

Bill Gates warns no government is prepared for AI’s impact

Gates said governments were not doing enough to prepare for the rapid social and economic changes expected from AI. AI’s impact

Web Desk September 22, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source

LONDON: Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates has warned that no government in the world is adequately prepared for the changes artificial intelligence could bring to society.

In an interview with Reuters, Gates said governments were not doing enough to prepare for the rapid social and economic changes expected from AI. He cited potential risks including job losses, cyberattacks and addiction to AI companions.

Gates said he had previously been optimistic about AI but had changed his position as the technology advanced and its potential risks became clearer.

Despite his concerns, Gates said AI could have major benefits, particularly for poorer communities, if access to the technology is made more equitable.

The Gates Foundation has committed at least $1 billion over the next two years to support AI applications in health care, education and agriculture. The initiative also aims to develop AI tools that work in languages that are currently underrepresented in major AI models.

Gates said AI could accelerate the development of new medicines and vaccines and create opportunities to improve health care in developing countries.

In a blog post published Aug. 26, Gates also argued that some jobs should potentially be reserved for humans as AI and robotics become more capable. He cited areas such as caregiving and parts of health care where human involvement could remain important.

Gates has called for governments to work together to address the risks associated with AI, comparing the need for international cooperation to the response required in a disaster scenario.

Recommended

Chinese cyber attacks on Taiwan surge to 2.63 million daily incidents in 2025, reports

Chinese cyber attacks on Taiwan surge to 2.63 million daily incidents in 2025, reports
Bill Gates just predicted your job’s future fate

Bill Gates just predicted your job’s future fate
Bill Gates 'took responsibility for his actions' over Epstein links, foundation says

Bill Gates 'took responsibility for his actions' over Epstein links, foundation says
Italy foils Russian cyberattacks ahead of Milan–Cortina Winter Olympics

Italy foils Russian cyberattacks ahead of Milan–Cortina Winter Olympics
Bill Gates makes $7.88b transfer to Melinda French Gates’ charity

Bill Gates makes $7.88b transfer to Melinda French Gates’ charity
PM Shehbaz Sharif to meet Bill Gates today

PM Shehbaz Sharif to meet Bill Gates today
Bill Gates donates $1 million to aid flood-affected communities

Bill Gates donates $1 million to aid flood-affected communities
Bill Gates donates $50m to organization backing Kamala Harris

Bill Gates donates $50m to organization backing Kamala Harris
Zombie accounts could turn your forgotten profiles into hacker targets

Zombie accounts could turn your forgotten profiles into hacker targets
ChatGPT, Claude and Grok hit by simultaneous service outages

ChatGPT, Claude and Grok hit by simultaneous service outages
Nvidia deepens AI dominance with $12.9 billion Hugging Face deal

Nvidia deepens AI dominance with $12.9 billion Hugging Face deal
Pakistan’s IT exports surge 17% to $394 million in August 2026

Pakistan’s IT exports surge 17% to $394 million in August 2026