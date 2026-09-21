China’s robot school graduates its first four students

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The agony of chronic body odor as deodorant fails to stop the daily struggle El Niño intensifies as WMO warns world to brace for extreme weather Presley Gerber dies at 27 and the fashion world mourns Cindy Crawford’s son Fat Bear Week 2026 returns as 16 Alaska bears vie for the crown Hania Aamir’s ‘Swan Lake’ photoshoot sparks fresh fan frenzy Pakistan’s IESCO privatization plan sparks strong investor interest WhatsApp adds starred music to make status songs easier to find Bitcoin tops $85,000 as crypto winter shows signs of ending FBR sets new ghee, cooking oil values through November Senior JI leader Hafiz Muhammad Idrees passes away after prolonged illness Grand Mosque muezzin 'Sheikh Ibrahim Al-Madani' passes away after delivering final Fajr adhan South Korea beats host Japan to reclaim Asian Games basketball gold Engro Corp names Junaid Iqbal as next CEO Pakistan, EU sign €65 million in grant agreements for investment, energy, rule of law Pakistan secures second Qatari LNG shipment through Strait of Hormuz after talks with Iran Travis Kelce sets NFL record as Taylor Swift cheers Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang pushes back on AI doomsday claims Oil prices slide as Iran diplomacy sparks fresh hopes Typhoon Dujuan nears Tokyo, disrupts flights and events US transfers 18 suspects in Haitian president’s killing to Florida Four militants killed during Balochistan operation Mustafa Kamal says Pakistan needs new administrative units Trump leaves door open to meeting Iran’s president at UN assembly The agony of chronic body odor as deodorant fails to stop the daily struggle El Niño intensifies as WMO warns world to brace for extreme weather Presley Gerber dies at 27 and the fashion world mourns Cindy Crawford’s son Fat Bear Week 2026 returns as 16 Alaska bears vie for the crown Hania Aamir’s ‘Swan Lake’ photoshoot sparks fresh fan frenzy Pakistan’s IESCO privatization plan sparks strong investor interest WhatsApp adds starred music to make status songs easier to find Bitcoin tops $85,000 as crypto winter shows signs of ending FBR sets new ghee, cooking oil values through November Senior JI leader Hafiz Muhammad Idrees passes away after prolonged illness Grand Mosque muezzin 'Sheikh Ibrahim Al-Madani' passes away after delivering final Fajr adhan South Korea beats host Japan to reclaim Asian Games basketball gold Engro Corp names Junaid Iqbal as next CEO Pakistan, EU sign €65 million in grant agreements for investment, energy, rule of law Pakistan secures second Qatari LNG shipment through Strait of Hormuz after talks with Iran Travis Kelce sets NFL record as Taylor Swift cheers Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang pushes back on AI doomsday claims Oil prices slide as Iran diplomacy sparks fresh hopes Typhoon Dujuan nears Tokyo, disrupts flights and events US transfers 18 suspects in Haitian president’s killing to Florida Four militants killed during Balochistan operation Mustafa Kamal says Pakistan needs new administrative units Trump leaves door open to meeting Iran’s president at UN assembly

China’s robot school graduates its first four students

Four robots have graduated from a robot school in Hangzhou, in eastern China’s Zhejiang province, after completing more than two months of training and practical exercises.

Web Desk September 21, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source

Four robots have graduated from a robot school in Hangzhou, in eastern China’s Zhejiang province, after completing more than two months of training and practical exercises.

The four “students” included two guide robots, an inspection robot and a piano-playing robot. They received their diplomas during a graduation ceremony at the Hangzhou Robot School.

The robots will now be sent to different workplaces for their assigned duties.

The two guide robots will work at the Chinese Painting Series Archive and the Hangzhou Robot School. The inspection robot will be deployed at a Nestle production workshop in Tianjin, while the piano-playing robot will travel to South Korea to take part in entertainment performances.

School principal Chen Diansheng assigned identification codes to each robot, describing the process as an official certification of their readiness for work.

The school has developed a coding system that gives each robot a unique, readable and traceable identification code. The codes are used to certify their capabilities, assign jobs and manage the robots over the long term.


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