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Sheikh Ahmed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, brother of Dubai ruler, passes away at 76

Sheikh Ahmed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, a brother of Dubai’s ruler and a well-known figure in the emirate’s sports, business and security sectors, died Monday at the age of 76.

Web Desk September 21, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source

Sheikh Ahmed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, a brother of Dubai’s ruler and a well-known figure in the emirate’s sports, business and security sectors, died Monday at the age of 76.


Dubai announced a 10-day mourning period starting Monday in honor of the senior member of the ruling family. Flags across the emirate will be flown at half-staff during the mourning period.

“You are absent from our eyes but not from our prayers and hearts, O Ahmed,” the Dubai ruler, who is also the vice president and prime minister of the United Arab Emirates, said in a post on X mourning his brother.

UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed also offered condolences to the Dubai ruler over his brother’s death.

He said Sheikh Ahmed’s “longstanding contributions to the development of the UAE since its founding continue to inspire our nation’s journey of progress.”

President Asif Ali Zardari expressed “deep grief” over Sheikh Ahmed’s death. He prayed for his soul to rest in peace and asked God to give “patience and strength” to his family.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also expressed “profound grief and sorrow,” according to a statement from the Prime Minister’s Office.

“He devoted his life to the service of Dubai and the UAE with honor and dignity. Pakistan deeply appreciates his valuable services and pays tribute to his memory with respect and admiration,” the statement quoted him as saying.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar also paid tribute to Sheikh Ahmed. He said that “his long years of service to Dubai’s security and development, and his contribution to the UAE Armed Forces, will be long remembered.”

According to Khaleej Times, Sheikh Ahmed was the fourth and youngest son of the late Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Al Maktoum, the former vice president and ruler of Dubai.

He served as deputy chairman of Dubai Police and Public Services.


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