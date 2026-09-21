Monday, September 21, 2026
Watch Live
Monday, September 21, 2026
Watch Live
UPDATED
FUEL PRICE
19-SEP-2026
PETROL
-1.65 PKR
Rs. 389.14/ltr
DIESEL
-0.88 PKR
Rs. 424.40/ltr
Headlines
FBR sets new ghee, cooking oil values through November Senior JI leader Hafiz Muhammad Idrees passes away after prolonged illness Grand Mosque muezzin 'Sheikh Ibrahim Al-Madani' passes away after delivering final Fajr adhan South Korea beats host Japan to reclaim Asian Games basketball gold Engro Corp names Junaid Iqbal as next CEO Pakistan, EU sign €65 million in grant agreements for investment, energy, rule of law Pakistan secures second Qatari LNG shipment through Strait of Hormuz after talks with Iran Travis Kelce sets NFL record as Taylor Swift cheers Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang pushes back on AI doomsday claims Oil prices slide as Iran diplomacy sparks fresh hopes Typhoon Dujuan nears Tokyo, disrupts flights and events US transfers 18 suspects in Haitian president’s killing to Florida Four militants killed during Balochistan operation Mustafa Kamal says Pakistan needs new administrative units Trump leaves door open to meeting Iran’s president at UN assembly Nicki Minaj doubles down on Trump support, says ‘I just love him’ FBR sets new ghee, cooking oil values through November Senior JI leader Hafiz Muhammad Idrees passes away after prolonged illness Grand Mosque muezzin 'Sheikh Ibrahim Al-Madani' passes away after delivering final Fajr adhan South Korea beats host Japan to reclaim Asian Games basketball gold Engro Corp names Junaid Iqbal as next CEO Pakistan, EU sign €65 million in grant agreements for investment, energy, rule of law Pakistan secures second Qatari LNG shipment through Strait of Hormuz after talks with Iran Travis Kelce sets NFL record as Taylor Swift cheers Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang pushes back on AI doomsday claims Oil prices slide as Iran diplomacy sparks fresh hopes Typhoon Dujuan nears Tokyo, disrupts flights and events US transfers 18 suspects in Haitian president’s killing to Florida Four militants killed during Balochistan operation Mustafa Kamal says Pakistan needs new administrative units Trump leaves door open to meeting Iran’s president at UN assembly Nicki Minaj doubles down on Trump support, says ‘I just love him’

Four militants killed during Balochistan operation

Security forces launch action in Panjgur following intelligence about militant presence.

Web Desk September 21, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source
Balochistan

PANJGUR: Security forces killed four militants during an intelligence-based operation in Balochistan’s Panjgur district on Monday, security sources said, as counterterrorism operations intensify across the province.


The operation was conducted in the Aphan-e-Koh and Prom areas after security forces received information about the presence of militants, according to the sources.


Security forces engaged the militants in an intense exchange of fire, killing four of them, the sources said.


A cache of sophisticated weapons and ammunition was recovered from the militants following the operation, according to security sources.


The latest action comes a day after security forces killed five militants and rescued 23 hostages during an operation near Kalat on the N-25 highway.


According to the Inter-Services Public Relations, the militants had established a checkpoint on the highway to abduct people, extort money and seize vehicles. Security forces recovered six trucks, three buses and two cars from the site, along with weapons, ammunition and explosives.


In a separate operation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Hangu district, eight militants were killed while six Pakistan Army personnel were killed in an exchange of fire, the military’s media wing said.


The ISPR identified two of the fallen personnel as Captain Abuzar Farooq and Lt. Sheraz Babar, who were leading their troops during the engagement.

The latest operations come amid continued militant violence in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, prompting security forces to step up operations against armed groups.

Recommended

Militant commander Naqeeb among three killed in Balochistan operation

Militant commander Naqeeb among three killed in Balochistan operation
Security forces kill 11 terrorists in Balochistan

Security forces kill 11 terrorists in Balochistan
Three militants killed in Balochistan intelligence operation

Three militants killed in Balochistan intelligence operation
24 khawarij killed in intelligence-based operations in KP: ISPR

24 khawarij killed in intelligence-based operations in KP: ISPR
Strong Western weather system to bring rain, snowfall across Pakistan

Strong Western weather system to bring rain, snowfall across Pakistan
MQM Pakistan ready for elections across provinces, including Karachi

MQM Pakistan ready for elections across provinces, including Karachi
Flood disaster in Pakistan: Scores dead in KP and Balochistan

Flood disaster in Pakistan: Scores dead in KP and Balochistan
Pakistan forces kill 12 militants linked to India-backed group in Balochistan operation

Pakistan forces kill 12 militants linked to India-backed group in Balochistan operation
Balochistan operations kill 11 India-linked militants

Balochistan operations kill 11 India-linked militants
10 militants killed in KP operations, 6 soldiers martyred

10 militants killed in KP operations, 6 soldiers martyred
Security forces kill 11 Indian-sponsored militants in Balochistan

Security forces kill 11 Indian-sponsored militants in Balochistan
Security forces kill 48 militants in Balochistan operations: ISPR

Security forces kill 48 militants in Balochistan operations: ISPR