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Shoppers ditch slick ads as the evidence economy takes off Trump’s Washington arch plan expands into military complex Hangu clash leaves eight militants killed, two officers and four soldiers martyred, ISPR says Rosemary on your plate may offer surprising benefits for brain health Nicki Minaj doubles down on Trump support, says ‘I just love him’ Italy moves to ban burqas in schools, limit foreign students per class Joby takes aviation technology across the U.S. with autonomous flight Cardi B celebrates one year of ‘Am I the Drama?’ and sparks fan buzz Hong Kong banker jailed four years over $1.6 billion fraud, crypto bribes Ed Sheeran sparks buzz with pro-Palestinian comments at Philadelphia concert North Korea launches ballistic missile after US-led drills Pakistan opens first electricity wheeling auction, ends government power purchases Pakistan Navy tests combat readiness in Exercise SEASPARK 2026 Sherpao demands unified strategy against terrorism, says KP suffering 2 attacks daily Aurangzeb warns: strikes, sit-ins could cause Rs120 billion daily loss BTS, CORTIS and KATSEYE heat up the VMAs US approves potential $2.7 billion air defence package for Ukraine Sindh says federal revenue shortfalls hit provincial budgets, development Half of Gulf cyberattacks in early 2026 hit UAE, Saudi Arabia Houthi missile intercepted over Riyadh as airport fire erupts MDCAT 2026 begins across Pakistan and Riyadh Google Gemini hacks three companies during security test Russia’s wartime election includes occupied Ukrainian regions Pakistan's textile exports rise to $3.38 billion in July-August Putin says Russia's 2027 budget deficit seen at around 2% of GDP Pakistan developing National Private Equity Framework to boost private investment, Aurangzeb says Government, petroleum dealers reach agreement on fuel relief package Shoppers ditch slick ads as the evidence economy takes off Trump’s Washington arch plan expands into military complex Hangu clash leaves eight militants killed, two officers and four soldiers martyred, ISPR says Rosemary on your plate may offer surprising benefits for brain health Nicki Minaj doubles down on Trump support, says ‘I just love him’ Italy moves to ban burqas in schools, limit foreign students per class Joby takes aviation technology across the U.S. with autonomous flight Cardi B celebrates one year of ‘Am I the Drama?’ and sparks fan buzz Hong Kong banker jailed four years over $1.6 billion fraud, crypto bribes Ed Sheeran sparks buzz with pro-Palestinian comments at Philadelphia concert North Korea launches ballistic missile after US-led drills Pakistan opens first electricity wheeling auction, ends government power purchases Pakistan Navy tests combat readiness in Exercise SEASPARK 2026 Sherpao demands unified strategy against terrorism, says KP suffering 2 attacks daily Aurangzeb warns: strikes, sit-ins could cause Rs120 billion daily loss BTS, CORTIS and KATSEYE heat up the VMAs US approves potential $2.7 billion air defence package for Ukraine Sindh says federal revenue shortfalls hit provincial budgets, development Half of Gulf cyberattacks in early 2026 hit UAE, Saudi Arabia Houthi missile intercepted over Riyadh as airport fire erupts MDCAT 2026 begins across Pakistan and Riyadh Google Gemini hacks three companies during security test Russia’s wartime election includes occupied Ukrainian regions Pakistan's textile exports rise to $3.38 billion in July-August Putin says Russia's 2027 budget deficit seen at around 2% of GDP Pakistan developing National Private Equity Framework to boost private investment, Aurangzeb says Government, petroleum dealers reach agreement on fuel relief package

What happens when you skip breakfast?

Breakfast is often described as the most important meal of the day, but whether you need to eat it depends on your overall diet, health needs and daily routine. Skipping breakfast occasionally is unlikely to cause serious problems for most healthy adults. However, regularly starting the day without food may affect energy levels, hunger, concentration and eating habits.

Web Desk September 20, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source

Breakfast is often described as the most important meal of the day, but whether you need to eat it depends on your overall diet, health needs and daily routine. Skipping breakfast occasionally is unlikely to cause serious problems for most healthy adults. However, regularly starting the day without food may affect energy levels, hunger, concentration and eating habits.

When you skip breakfast, your body goes for a longer period without food after the overnight fast. Some people may feel tired, weak or less focused during the morning, especially if they have an active routine. Others may feel perfectly fine and remain energetic until their next meal. Individual responses can vary.

Skipping breakfast may also make some people feel extremely hungry later in the day. This can lead to larger portions or frequent snacking, particularly when convenient foods are easily available. However, skipping breakfast does not automatically cause weight gain. Weight is influenced by overall calorie intake, food choices, physical activity, sleep and other factors.

For some people, eating a balanced breakfast can make it easier to maintain steady energy and manage hunger throughout the day. A nutritious breakfast can include foods such as eggs, yogurt, fruit, whole-grain bread, oats or other sources of protein and fiber. Protein and fiber can help you feel full for longer and may reduce the urge to snack soon after eating.

Skipping breakfast can also affect concentration for some people. Students, office workers and others who need to stay focused may find that they perform better after eating a balanced meal. However, research on breakfast and cognitive performance is mixed, and the effects can differ from person to person.

People with certain health conditions may need to be more careful about skipping meals. Those taking medications that affect blood sugar, for example, should follow their health care provider’s advice about meal timing. Pregnant women, children and people with specific medical or nutritional needs may also have different dietary requirements.

If you do not feel hungry in the morning, you do not necessarily need to force yourself to eat a large meal. You can choose a small, nutritious option when you become hungry, such as a piece of fruit with yogurt, an egg or a small serving of oats.

The most important factor is not simply whether you eat breakfast, but whether your overall diet provides enough nutrients and supports your health. Eating balanced meals, staying hydrated, getting enough sleep and remaining physically active are all important parts of a healthy lifestyle. If skipping breakfast regularly leaves you feeling weak, dizzy or unusually tired, it is a good idea to discuss your eating pattern with a health care professional.

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