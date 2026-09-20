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US approves potential $2.7 billion air defence package for Ukraine

Package includes air-defense missiles, counter-drone radars, launch equipment and technical support.

Web Desk September 20, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source
US-Ukraine

WASHINGTON: The United States has approved a proposed $2.68 billion weapons package for Ukraine, aimed at strengthening its air defenses as Russian drone and missile attacks continue to put pressure on Kyiv’s ability to intercept incoming threats.


The State Department approved the possible Foreign Military Sale on Sept. 18, but the deal still requires congressional review. The package includes missiles, air-defense systems, launch equipment, counter-drone radars and technical support.


Ukraine requested S-300 clone missiles, GAM-67 missiles, range-extended laser-guided air-defense systems, launcher modification kits and RPS 202 counter-unmanned-aircraft-system radars. The proposed deal also includes mobile equipment, spare parts, software, maintenance, engineering and logistics support.


The purchase would be financed through European contributions and U.S. Foreign Military Financing appropriated during the previous administration. Under the proposed arrangement, the FMF funds would count as a U.S. capital contribution to the Ukraine Reconstruction Investment Fund through a 1-to-1 reimbursement mechanism.


The fund was established under a minerals agreement between Washington and Kyiv. The State Department said the sale would improve Ukraine’s ability to respond to current and future threats while having no adverse effect on U.S. defense readiness or the basic military balance in the region.


The proposed package comes as Russia continues to use drones and ballistic missiles in attacks across Ukraine, increasing pressure on Kyiv’s air-defense network.


Reuters reported that Russia has increasingly used repurposed RM48U training missiles in its ballistic campaign. The missiles accounted for more than half of 228 ballistic and hypersonic missile strikes recorded in July and early August, based on Ukrainian officials and data reviewed by Reuters.


Ukraine has faced particular shortages of Patriot interceptors, which are among the systems used to counter Russian ballistic missiles. Kyiv has repeatedly sought additional interceptors from Western partners as Moscow maintains its long-range attacks.


The growing use of lower-cost weapons has also allowed Russia to conserve some of its more advanced missiles while maintaining the intensity of its strikes, putting additional strain on Ukraine’s limited air-defense resources.


Global supplies of advanced interceptors have faced further pressure amid the conflict involving Iran and Israel, adding to competing demands for air-defense ammunition.


The proposed U.S. package is part of broader efforts by Ukraine and its European partners to strengthen air defenses ahead of another winter of attacks on critical infrastructure.


Ukraine is also developing domestic counter-drone systems to supplement Western weapons and older Soviet-era equipment. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Sept. 15 that a Ukrainian-developed weapon had successfully intercepted a Russian Shahed drone during testing.


If approved, the U.S. package would add missiles, radar systems, launch equipment and counter-drone capabilities to Ukraine’s wider air-defense network.

The State Department said the proposed sale would support U.S. foreign-policy and national-security objectives by strengthening Ukraine’s ability to defend itself. The transaction has not been finalized and remains subject to congressional review.

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