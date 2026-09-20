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Pakistan kicks off first 400 MW power wheeling auction in electricity market Ed Sheeran sparks buzz with pro-Palestinian comments at Philadelphia concert North Korea launches ballistic missile after US-led drills Pakistan opens first electricity wheeling auction, ends government power purchases Pakistan Navy tests combat readiness in Exercise SEASPARK 2026 Sherpao demands unified strategy against terrorism, says KP suffering 2 attacks daily Aurangzeb warns: strikes, sit-ins could cause Rs120 billion daily loss BTS, CORTIS and KATSEYE heat up the VMAs US approves potential $2.7 billion air defence package for Ukraine Sindh says federal revenue shortfalls hit provincial budgets, development Half of Gulf cyberattacks in early 2026 hit UAE, Saudi Arabia Houthi missile intercepted over Riyadh as airport fire erupts MDCAT 2026 begins across Pakistan and Riyadh Google Gemini hacks three companies during security test Russia’s wartime election includes occupied Ukrainian regions Pakistan's textile exports rise to $3.38 billion in July-August Putin says Russia's 2027 budget deficit seen at around 2% of GDP Pakistan developing National Private Equity Framework to boost private investment, Aurangzeb says Government, petroleum dealers reach agreement on fuel relief package Pakistan kicks off first 400 MW power wheeling auction in electricity market Ed Sheeran sparks buzz with pro-Palestinian comments at Philadelphia concert North Korea launches ballistic missile after US-led drills Pakistan opens first electricity wheeling auction, ends government power purchases Pakistan Navy tests combat readiness in Exercise SEASPARK 2026 Sherpao demands unified strategy against terrorism, says KP suffering 2 attacks daily Aurangzeb warns: strikes, sit-ins could cause Rs120 billion daily loss BTS, CORTIS and KATSEYE heat up the VMAs US approves potential $2.7 billion air defence package for Ukraine Sindh says federal revenue shortfalls hit provincial budgets, development Half of Gulf cyberattacks in early 2026 hit UAE, Saudi Arabia Houthi missile intercepted over Riyadh as airport fire erupts MDCAT 2026 begins across Pakistan and Riyadh Google Gemini hacks three companies during security test Russia’s wartime election includes occupied Ukrainian regions Pakistan's textile exports rise to $3.38 billion in July-August Putin says Russia's 2027 budget deficit seen at around 2% of GDP Pakistan developing National Private Equity Framework to boost private investment, Aurangzeb says Government, petroleum dealers reach agreement on fuel relief package

German general Breuer elected to head top NATO military body

The NATO Military Committee is the alliance's senior military authority, and its chair serves as the main military adviser to NATO's political chief, Secretary General Mark Rutte.

Web Desk September 20, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source

COPENHAGEN: NATO military chiefs on Saturday elected Gen. Carsten Breuer, Germany's chief of defense, as the next head of the alliance's top military authority.


Military chiefs from the 32-nation alliance chose Breuer at a meeting in Copenhagen, current chair Italian Adm. Giuseppe Cavo Dragone said in a post on X. Breuer will take up the role next summer, succeeding Dragone.


"Your operational judgement, your deep familiarity with this Alliance and your leadership of the German Armed Forces will serve NATO well," Dragone wrote, congratulating Breuer. "The Chiefs of Defence have placed their trust in you at a demanding moment for Euro-Atlantic security."


The NATO Military Committee is the alliance's senior military authority, and its chair serves as the main military adviser to NATO's political chief, Secretary General Mark Rutte.


Breuer will assume the post amid upheaval in the alliance. U.S. President Donald Trump has demanded that European countries take primary responsibility for

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