German general Breuer elected to head top NATO military body

The NATO Military Committee is the alliance's senior military authority, and its chair serves as the main military adviser to NATO's political chief, Secretary General Mark Rutte.

COPENHAGEN: NATO military chiefs on Saturday elected Gen. Carsten Breuer, Germany's chief of defense, as the next head of the alliance's top military authority.





Military chiefs from the 32-nation alliance chose Breuer at a meeting in Copenhagen, current chair Italian Adm. Giuseppe Cavo Dragone said in a post on X. Breuer will take up the role next summer, succeeding Dragone.





"Your operational judgement, your deep familiarity with this Alliance and your leadership of the German Armed Forces will serve NATO well," Dragone wrote, congratulating Breuer. "The Chiefs of Defence have placed their trust in you at a demanding moment for Euro-Atlantic security."





The NATO Military Committee is the alliance's senior military authority, and its chair serves as the main military adviser to NATO's political chief, Secretary General Mark Rutte.





Breuer will assume the post amid upheaval in the alliance. U.S. President Donald Trump has demanded that European countries take primary responsibility for