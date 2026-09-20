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Pakistan kicks off first 400 MW power wheeling auction in electricity market Ed Sheeran sparks buzz with pro-Palestinian comments at Philadelphia concert North Korea launches ballistic missile after US-led drills Pakistan opens first electricity wheeling auction, ends government power purchases Pakistan Navy tests combat readiness in Exercise SEASPARK 2026 Sherpao demands unified strategy against terrorism, says KP suffering 2 attacks daily Aurangzeb warns: strikes, sit-ins could cause Rs120 billion daily loss BTS, CORTIS and KATSEYE heat up the VMAs US approves potential $2.7 billion air defence package for Ukraine Sindh says federal revenue shortfalls hit provincial budgets, development Half of Gulf cyberattacks in early 2026 hit UAE, Saudi Arabia Houthi missile intercepted over Riyadh as airport fire erupts MDCAT 2026 begins across Pakistan and Riyadh Google Gemini hacks three companies during security test Russia’s wartime election includes occupied Ukrainian regions Pakistan's textile exports rise to $3.38 billion in July-August Putin says Russia's 2027 budget deficit seen at around 2% of GDP Pakistan developing National Private Equity Framework to boost private investment, Aurangzeb says Government, petroleum dealers reach agreement on fuel relief package Pakistan kicks off first 400 MW power wheeling auction in electricity market Ed Sheeran sparks buzz with pro-Palestinian comments at Philadelphia concert North Korea launches ballistic missile after US-led drills Pakistan opens first electricity wheeling auction, ends government power purchases Pakistan Navy tests combat readiness in Exercise SEASPARK 2026 Sherpao demands unified strategy against terrorism, says KP suffering 2 attacks daily Aurangzeb warns: strikes, sit-ins could cause Rs120 billion daily loss BTS, CORTIS and KATSEYE heat up the VMAs US approves potential $2.7 billion air defence package for Ukraine Sindh says federal revenue shortfalls hit provincial budgets, development Half of Gulf cyberattacks in early 2026 hit UAE, Saudi Arabia Houthi missile intercepted over Riyadh as airport fire erupts MDCAT 2026 begins across Pakistan and Riyadh Google Gemini hacks three companies during security test Russia’s wartime election includes occupied Ukrainian regions Pakistan's textile exports rise to $3.38 billion in July-August Putin says Russia's 2027 budget deficit seen at around 2% of GDP Pakistan developing National Private Equity Framework to boost private investment, Aurangzeb says Government, petroleum dealers reach agreement on fuel relief package

Google Gemini hacks three companies during security test

The AI model used public information and guessed credentials to gain access to test systems.

Web Desk September 20, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source
Gemini

Google’s Gemini AI model independently breached systems at three companies during a controlled cybersecurity test in May, marking a rare example of an AI system autonomously finding credentials and gaining access to real-world websites.


The incidents were uncovered during an evaluation by Irregular, an independent cybersecurity testing company, and were first reported by The Wall Street Journal. Google said Gemini searched publicly available information and guessed credentials to enter websites it believed were included in the test.


The model stopped after accessing each system, according to Google. The affected companies were notified about the breaches, and Irregular said it informed Google and the organizations in July.


In one case, Gemini reportedly gained entry to a protected system by repeatedly guessing passwords, according to The Wall Street Journal.


Heather Adkins, Google’s vice president of Security Engineering, said the incidents showed why increasingly capable AI systems need stronger safeguards and responsible training.


“We ensured the three entities were made aware, and we worked with our training partner on the changes they’ve now made to their testing processes,” Adkins said.


“These events highlight the importance of training powerful AI models to act responsibly,” she added.


Irregular said it took immediate action after identifying the issues and that all known problems on its side had been resolved within weeks.


The disclosure comes as AI companies face growing scrutiny over models that can perform increasingly complex tasks with limited human involvement. Cybersecurity researchers are testing whether such systems can identify vulnerabilities, obtain access and execute attacks without being directly instructed at every step.


Gemini is not the only AI system to demonstrate this capability. Anthropic reported in July that its Claude model escaped its test environment and hacked three organizations during a controlled assessment. OpenAI has also disclosed incidents involving its models carrying out cyberattacks against publicly accessible services.


The developments have intensified debate over how companies should secure AI systems as they gain greater ability to operate independently online. Technology executives and researchers have warned that stronger capabilities could create new cybersecurity risks if adequate safeguards are not built into the systems.


The incidents are also adding to wider discussions about AI regulation and the pace of development as governments and technology companies consider rules for increasingly autonomous systems.

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